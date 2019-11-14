Log in
Bharti Airtel : Singapore Telecommunications Swung to Net Loss in 2Q

0
11/14/2019 | 07:36pm EST

By Justina Lee

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) swung to a net loss in the second quarter as earnings were weighed down by a significant provision at Indian associate Bharti Airtel.

Singtel's net loss in the July-September period was 668 million Singapore dollars ($490.4 million) compared with a net profit of S$667 million in the same period a year earlier, it said late Thursday.

Excluding Bharti Airtel, Singtel's net profit grew 4.2% on year in 2Q.

Bharti Airtel recorded an exceptional provision of approximately S$5.49 billion in the quarter, with Singtel's share amounting to S$1.93 billion before tax, the company said.

Bharti Airtel was affected by a court ruling in India regarding the definition of adjusted gross revenue for the local telco industry, it said.

Singtel's operating revenue fell 2.8% to S$4.15 billion.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD -0.86% 368.5 End-of-day quote.27.03%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.79% 3.29 End-of-day quote.13.06%
EPS Revisions
