BHARTI AIRTEL LTD (532454)

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

(532454)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/03
510.3 INR   +2.60%
11:01pBharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 3Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
07:48aBHARTI AIRTEL : Swung to Net Loss in 3Q
DJ
01/28Airtel Africa 3Q Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Airtel Swung to Net Loss in 3Q -- Earnings Review

02/04/2020 | 11:01pm EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) reported results for the third quarter ended December late Tuesday. Here is what you need to know:

NET LOSS: The Indian telecom company swung to a net loss of 10.35 billion rupees ($145.2 million) in its third quarter, higher than the estimated net loss of INR7.86 billion from a FactSet poll of analysts.

REVENUE: Third-quarter revenue, excluding other income, rose 8.5% from a year earlier to INR219.47 billion, which exceeded the FactSet estimate of INR217.42 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--INDIA: Its India mobile services business posted an operating loss of INR8.25 billion, smaller than the INR18.95 billion loss a year earlier. Revenue increased 9.6% for the segment to INR111.65 billion.

--AFRICA: Operating profit increased 28% for its African mobile services business to INR17.45 billion. Revenue increased 12% for the segment to INR62.70 billion.

--SPECIAL CHARGE: The company recorded a INR10.48 billion special charge as part of its obligations under the recent Supreme Court judgment. In October, the court ruled that telecom companies operating in the country need to pay billions of dollars to the government in a dispute over licensing fees.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC 1.93% 74 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 2.60% 510.3 End-of-day quote.12.40%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.22% 520.78 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.40% 161.88 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD12.40%37 290
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%65 140
CELLNEX TELECOM19.36%18 611
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%12 197
TELE2 AB (PUBL)7.03%10 461
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.27%10 045
