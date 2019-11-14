Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bharti Airtel Ltd    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

(532454)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Airtel : Swung to Wider-Than-Expected Net Loss in 2Q -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:53pm EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) reported its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday. Here's what you need to know:

NET LOSS: Bharti Airtel Ltd. (532454.BY) posted a net loss of 230.45 billion rupees ($3.20 billion) in the second quarter as compared with a net profit of INR1.19 billion a year earlier. The net loss was bigger than a INR12.87 billion net loss estimated in a poll by FactSet.

TOTAL INCOME: Total income--comprising the firm's revenue and other income--came in at INR211.99 billion compared with INR202.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--LEVY: Bharti Airtel said it has made a provision of INR284.50 billion to pay overdue levies and interests to the government following the Indian Supreme Court's ruling last month on a dispute over licensing fees. "Management says it is reviewing its options available, including filing petitions before the SC, and is also hopeful of government relief," Citi said in a note.

--COMMENTARY: The company said it will require "significant additional financing to discharge its obligations under the court judgment." But it noted that there was no assurance that the management would be able to access additional sources of finance to the extent required, on terms acceptable to the group, and to raise the amounts in a timely manner. "This represents a material uncertainty whereby, it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business, and accordingly may cast significant doubt on the group's ability to continue as a going concern," Bharti Airtel said.

--MARGIN: The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA margin--a measure of a company's operating profit as a percentage of its revenue--at its India business grew to 41.2% in the quarter versus 28.5% a year earlier, as revenues in the region rose due to the doubling of mobile data traffic and growth in subscribers.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
12:05aVodafone Idea makes £5.6 billion loss after provisions for government dues
RE
11/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Swung to Wider-Than-Expected Net Loss in 2Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
11/14SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earn..
DJ
11/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Posts INR230.45 Billion Net Loss in 2Q Due to Higher Provisions
DJ
11/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Singapore Telecommunications Swung to Net Loss in 2Q
DJ
11/12SITUATION CRITICAL : Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling
RE
10/30Uganda says telecoms operators must list on local bourse
RE
10/16TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON PUBL : Bharti Airtel selects Ericsson's 5G-ready..
AQ
10/14China's Huawei says open to 'no backdoor' agreement with India
RE
09/27Kenyan mobile money transactions rise 47% in quarter to June over year ago
RE
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 844 B
EBIT 2020 65 594 M
Net income 2020 -50 931 M
Debt 2020 1 059 B
Yield 2020 0,85%
P/E ratio 2020 -39,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -770x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 1 861 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 402,80  INR
Last Close Price 362,65  INR
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD27.03%26 211
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%64 719
CELLNEX TELECOM84.25%15 608
MTN GROUP LIMITED13.57%12 113
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 494
TELE2 AB (PUBL)23.06%9 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group