Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bharti Airtel Ltd    532454   INE397D01024

BHARTI AIRTEL LTD

(532454)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

India's telecom sector on the ropes after $13 billion levy ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:24am EST

India's telecoms sector has been rocked by a Supreme Court ruling last month that sided with the government in a dispute over how levies are calculated, saddling the industry with a combined $13 billion in fresh debt.

Below is a rundown of India's telecoms sector, once the poster child of the country's liberalisation push, and its current woes.

THREE MAJOR CARRIERS

Just three carriers - Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd [RELIB.UL] - serve 90% of the country's 1.18 billion mobile subscribers. Each control about 30% of the market.

Vodafone Idea, a venture between the local unit of Vodafone Group and India's Idea Cellular, is the biggest with more than 370 million subscribers.

Jio, controlled by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, entered the market in 2016, launching a brutal price war that encouraged more consolidation and collapse of smaller mobile operators such as Reliance Communications Ltd, owned by his brother Anil Ambani. It is now the No. 2 mobile carrier.

Bharti Airtel is backed by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, the biggest shareholder in the Indian mobile carrier with an effective stake of about 35%.

THE CURRENT CRISIS

The Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling and agreed with the government's definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which has been contested by mobile carriers for over a decade.

Companies argue AGR should comprise just revenue accrued from core services, while the government says AGR should include all revenue, including, for example, money from rent, land sales or sale of scrap.

Indian mobile carriers pay the Department of Telecommunications nearly 3-5% of their AGR in usage charges for spectrum and 8% of AGR as license fees.

The court ruling means companies have to pay not only higher fees to the government, but also clear $13 billion in arrears, penalty and interest payments.

WHAT'S OWED

Vodafone Idea needs to pay more than 283 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) while Airtel owes roughly 216 billion Indian rupees ($3.0 billion) to the Department of Telecommunications. The amounts are due by late January.

In response to cries from the sector for help, the Indian government has deferred upcoming spectrum payments for the next two financial years until March 2022, raising expectations that it may provide more relief.

Those expectations have bolstered the companies' shares, with Bharti Airtel jumping 20.3% since the ruling and Vodafone Idea gaining 4.4%.

A BIG BUT TROUBLED MARKET

Even without the Supreme Court ruling, the market has been tough going for its carriers.

On one hand, the number of India mobile customers has jumped over the past decade to 1.18 billion, making it one of the world's biggest telecoms markets by subscriber numbers.

But average monthly revenue per user, a key metric to gauge operator health is low. It fell to 64.30 rupees as of the second quarter in 2018, the last quarter for which the Cellular Operators Association of India has collated data. That is down more than 80% from 400 rupees in early 2005.

That slide in revenue accelerated after deep-pocketed Jio began offering free voice calls and cut-price data plans - a move that gave millions of low-income Indians internet access but battered rivals as they sought to keep up.

(GRAPHIC: India's mobile operators (Interactive): https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKT9JD/index.html)

(GRAPHIC: Dwindling average revenue per user https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKX9JQ/eikon.png)

(GRAPHIC: Dwindling average revenue per user (interactive) https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKX9JN/index.html)

HUGE LOSSES AND MOUNTING DEBT

Vodafone Idea, which had been barely profitable in the past year, plunged to a 509 billion rupees ($7 billion) consolidated net loss in the end-September quarter, in large part due to provisions for outstanding payments to the government.

Airtel reported a consolidated loss of 230.45 billion rupees in the September quarter, its second consecutive quarter of losses.

In contrast, Jio logged a quarterly consolidated net profit of 9.9 billion rupees.

The bruising price war has also resulted in heavy debt levels. Vodafone Idea's net debt stood at 1.02 trillion rupees as of end-September, while Bharti Airtel's net debt stood at 1.18 trillion rupees.

(GRAPHIC: Reliance Jio profit rises, while others suffer png https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKT9JF/eikon.png)

(GRAPHIC: Airtel & Vodafone Idea debt wores (interactive) https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-TELCO/0H001QXLD9L2/index.html)

(GRAPHIC: Airtel & Vodafone Idea debt woes https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-TELCO/0H001QXLD9L4/eikon.png)

(GRAPHIC: India's wireless subscriber base https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKY9JT/eikon.png)

(GRAPHIC: India's wireless subscriber base (interactive) https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/INDIA-MOBILE/0H001QXKY9JR/index.html)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Edwina Gibbs)

By Nallur Sethuraman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD -4.34% 431.7 End-of-day quote.48.82%
CORE CORPORATION 3.82% 1467 End-of-day quote.31.22%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS 5.88% 0.9 End-of-day quote.-93.75%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES 0.62% 1569.85 End-of-day quote.40.01%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 0.91% 3.31 End-of-day quote.13.75%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -1.52% 154.321 Delayed Quote.4.93%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED -1.67% 5.9 End-of-day quote.-74.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
04:24aIndia's telecom sector on the ropes after $13 billion levy ruling
RE
04:09aAfter $13 billion levy ruling, future of India's tattered telecom sector hing..
RE
01:56aWarburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund - sou..
RE
11/20BHARTI AIRTEL : India Government Defers Spectrum Payments Owed by Telecom Compan..
DJ
11/19Reliance Jio to Raise Mobile Charges in Next Few Weeks
DJ
11/19India's Airtel, Vodafone Idea jump on price hikes announcement
RE
11/15Vodafone Idea makes £5.6 billion loss after provisions for government dues
RE
11/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Swung to Wider-Than-Expected Net Loss in 2Q -- Earnings Review
DJ
11/14SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel's 2Q Earnings Missed Expectations -- Earn..
DJ
11/14BHARTI AIRTEL : Posts INR230.45 Billion Net Loss in 2Q Due to Higher Provisions
DJ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 850 B
EBIT 2020 76 711 M
Net income 2020 -157 409 M
Debt 2020 1 112 B
Yield 2020 0,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -532x
EV / Sales2020 3,93x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 2 225 B
Chart BHARTI AIRTEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Bharti Airtel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 453,72  INR
Last Close Price 433,50  INR
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gopal Vittal CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Ajai Puri Chief Operating Officer-India & South Asia Region
Nakul Sehgal Chief Financial Officer
Harmeen Mehta Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD48.82%31 212
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%65 142
CELLNEX TELECOM99.25%16 650
MTN GROUP LIMITED5.50%11 390
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 290
TELE2 AB (PUBL)26.21%10 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group