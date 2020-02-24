Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Bharti Infratel Limited    INFRATEL   INE121J01017

BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED

(INFRATEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bharti Infratel Merger With Indus Towers Approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 12:15am EST

By Kosaku Narioka

Bharti Infratel Ltd. said Saturday it has received a foreign-direct-investment approval from India's department of telecommunications to merge with Indus Towers Ltd.

Bharti Infratel, an Indian telecom tower operator, owns a 42% stake in Indus Towers. Vodafone Group PLC has another 42%, Indian mobile company Vodafone Idea Ltd. holds 11% and American private equity firm Providence Equity Partners controls the remaining 5%.

Bharti Infratel shares are down 0.2% after it rose in earlier trade, while Vodafone Idea shares are down 0.5%.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED 0.49% 226.2 End-of-day quote.-10.42%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.14% 154.88 Delayed Quote.5.53%
VODAFONE IDEA LIMITED 4.76% 4.4 End-of-day quote.-28.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED
12:15aBharti Infratel Merger With Indus Towers Approved
DJ
2019After $13 billion levy ruling, future of India's tattered telecom sector hing..
RE
2019Vodafone Idea makes £5.6 billion loss after provisions for government dues
RE
2019BHARTI INFRATEL : Dividends
CO
2019BHARTI INFRATEL : 1st quarter results
CO
2019BT BUZZ : Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepare war chest to fight Jio
AQ
2019Airtel, Vodafone propose CEO, CFO for Indus Towers-Infratel after merger
AQ
2019Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers merger due to close in June
AQ
2019Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Hold Talks With KKR on Tower Venture Stake Sale -Econ..
DJ
2019Airtel, Vodafone may sell stakes in merged tower company
AQ
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 146 B
EBIT 2020 44 302 M
Net income 2020 33 233 M
Finance 2020 20 587 M
Yield 2020 7,05%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 418 B
Chart BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bharti Infratel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 251,50  INR
Last Close Price 226,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Devender Singh Rawat Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Akhil Kumar Gupta Executive Chairman
Dhananjay Joshi Chief Operating Officer
Prashant Veer Singh Chief Information Officer
Alka Selot Asthana Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-10.42%5 823
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.95%8 312
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.18.79%6 789
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%3 127
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 815
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group