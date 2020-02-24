Bharti Infratel Merger With Indus Towers Approved

By Kosaku Narioka



Bharti Infratel Ltd. said Saturday it has received a foreign-direct-investment approval from India's department of telecommunications to merge with Indus Towers Ltd.

Bharti Infratel, an Indian telecom tower operator, owns a 42% stake in Indus Towers. Vodafone Group PLC has another 42%, Indian mobile company Vodafone Idea Ltd. holds 11% and American private equity firm Providence Equity Partners controls the remaining 5%.

Bharti Infratel shares are down 0.2% after it rose in earlier trade, while Vodafone Idea shares are down 0.5%.

