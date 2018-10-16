Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Billiton Limited    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP Billiton : Australia's BHP raises stake in promising Ecuador copper project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 12:25am CEST

(Reuters) - The world's biggest miner BHP on Tuesday upped its share in SolGold Plc, bolstering its position against top shareholder Newcrest Mining as it eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.

Under the deal, SolGold will issue a 100 million shares to the company, raising its stake to 11.2 percent from 6.0 percent.

BHP has agreed to pay 45 pence per SolGold share, which is at an about 36.6 percent premium to the stock's close on Monday close.

Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd, is the top shareholder in SolGold, Cascabel's majority owner and operator, with a 14.54 percent stake.

"This additional investment in SolGold strengthens our strategic position in the Cascabel copper exploration project," BHP President Minerals Americas, Danny Malchuk said in a statement.

In common with other miners that have recovered from the price crash of 2015-16, BHP is seeking to grow its asset base and is keen on copper. The metal is expected to be in demand for use in renewable energy and electric vehicles, but new opportunities are scarce.

The Anglo-Australian miner also said that subject to certain exceptions, it will not acquire more shares in SolGold for a period of two years without SolGold’s consent.

BHP also has anti-dilution rights period of two years allowing to maintain its shareholding at 10 per cent.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -1.48% 33.34 End-of-day quote.14.44%
LME COPPER CASH 2.76% 6325 End-of-day quote.-11.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON LIMITED
12:33aBHP BILLITON : Additional interest in SolGold
PU
12:25aBHP BILLITON : Australia's BHP raises stake in promising Ecuador copper project
RE
10/12ERRIS RESOURCES : appoints mining banker as new chief executive
AQ
10/12U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
RE
10/11BHP BILLITON LIMITED : quaterly sales release
10/10BHP BILLITON : Shareholders advised to vote down BHP pay
AQ
10/10BHP BILLITON : How drones are helping transform the freight industry
PU
10/10Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise 5 percent in Sept
RE
10/09BHP BILLITON : Proxy adviser PIRC tells shareholders to oppose BHP Billiton's re..
RE
10/04BHP BILLITON : Samarco Compensation Programs
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 7 Oct.. 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10Hurricane Michael cuts 42% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output 
10/10BHP eyes Olympic Dam restart this month; Samarco restart still not close 
10/10Hurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 348 M
EBIT 2019 15 987 M
Net income 2019 8 860 M
Debt 2019 7 867 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 13,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.44%121 473
BHP BILLITON PLC3.54%121 473
RIO TINTO-6.79%85 870
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.93%85 870
ANGLO AMERICAN8.68%31 304
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-20.52%21 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.