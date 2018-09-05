Log in
BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
BHP Billiton : Copper Update - Agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc

09/05/2018 | 01:37am CEST

BHP has entered into an agreement with Guyana Goldfields Inc. (Guyana) to acquire its 6.1 per cent interest in SolGold Plc (SolGold), the majority owner and operator of the Cascabel porphyry copper-gold project in Ecuador.

BHP Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Mackenzie, said the investment in SolGold would give BHP exposure to a high quality copper exploration project in Ecuador, which is a highly prospective location for BHP.

'Consistent with our positive long-term outlook, copper is a key exploration focus for BHP as we seek to replenish our resource base and grow this important business.'

Under the terms of the agreement with Guyana, BHP will acquire 103.1 million shares in SolGold. SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The purchase price payable by BHP is 26.592 pence per SolGold share, representing a 20 per cent premium to the 20 day volume-weighted average LSE price of 22.16 pence per share as determined on 4 September 2018.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 23:36:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 658 M
EBIT 2019 15 743 M
Net income 2019 8 446 M
Debt 2019 7 813 M
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 14,27
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,1 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.63%121 858
BHP BILLITON PLC9.49%121 858
RIO TINTO-7.41%82 966
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.33%82 966
ANGLO AMERICAN1.39%28 603
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-13.70%22 576
