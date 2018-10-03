BHP Billiton : Samarco Compensation Programs

BHP notes recent media reports concerning an agreement with the State Prosecutor of Mariana in the State of Minas Gerais in relation to compensation for the impacts of the Samarco dam failure on 5 November 2015.

The agreement outlines the process and principles for the negotiation and implementation by the Renova Foundation of the formal compensation program for impacted people in Mariana, Minas Gerais.

To date, the Renova Foundation has been providing compensation and support to many of the individuals in Mariana who have been impacted by the dam failure.