BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
BHP Billiton : Workers at Chile's Escondida, world's top copper mine, ink contract

08/18/2018 | 03:33am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Miners watch from a lookout point at the La Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest copper mine, near Antofagasta

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The union representing workers of Chilean copper mine Escondida signed a new collective labour contract on Friday, ending the risk of a strike that could have paralysed the world's biggest copper mine.

Mine operator BHP had said earlier in the week that terms had been reached but the union needed to vote on the new pact.

"We have managed to defend all of our benefits and we have been able to move forward on the relevant issues that have been long postponed," the union said in a statement, adding that the proposal received 93 percent approval.

The company issued a statement saying the agreement "satisfies both workers and their families, as well as the need for Escondida to be sustainable over time."

The negotiations took place just over a year after the failure of a labour agreement that led to a historic 44-day strike at the mine, which shook the international copper market.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -2.55% 32.74 End-of-day quote.11.06%
LME COPPER CASH 0.29% 5860 End-of-day quote.-18.40%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 571 M
EBIT 2018 15 996 M
Net income 2018 6 649 M
Debt 2018 11 865 M
Yield 2018 5,26%
P/E ratio 2018 20,16
P/E ratio 2019 15,12
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.06%121 742
BHP BILLITON PLC7.19%121 742
RIO TINTO-6.41%82 773
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.81%82 773
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.42%27 564
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-16.67%23 096
