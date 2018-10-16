Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Billiton Limited    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP Billiton : doubles stake in promising Ecuador copper project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:54am CEST

MELBOURNE - (Reuters) - The world's biggest miner BHP on Tuesday nearly doubled its stake in SolGold Plc, bolstering its position against top shareholder Newcrest Mining as it eyes SolGold's promising Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador.

BHP, which bought in to SolGold just six weeks ago, has paid almost $60 million (£45.6 million) to increase its holding to 11.2 percent, not far off the 14.5 percent stake held by Newcrest, Australia's biggest listed gold miner.

The mining giant has described Cascabel as a high-quality copper exploration project, while Ecuador is seen as a highly perspective region with geology similar to top copper producer Chile.

"BHP has clearly ramped-up its willingness to pursue this project," said RBC analyst Paul Hissey in a report, adding that it was not clear how the rival holdings would be resolved.

While BHP had deeper pockets, Newcrest had technical skills linked to large scale bulk underground mining, he said.

Under the deal, BHP will pay SolGold 45 million pounds ($59.2 million) for 100 million new shares in the company, at a 28 percent premium to the stock's last close, taking its total spend on the developer to $85 million.

"It's not of financial consequence for them (BHP), but it's one of the things you need to do to get your foot on future deposits. To me it sounds like they are both endorsing what these guys have found," said Morningstar analyst Mathew Hodge.

SolGold did not offer an immediate comment. Newcrest declined to comment.

In common with other miners that have recovered from the price crash of 2015-16, BHP is seeking new opportunities to expand its copper portfolio.

The highly conductive metal is in hot demand for use in renewable energy and electric vehicles, but new deposits are rare and increasingly difficult to recover.

"This additional investment in SolGold strengthens our strategic position in the Cascabel copper exploration project," BHP President Minerals Americas, Danny Malchuk said in a statement.

SolGold may have a closer affinity with Newcrest than BHP, analysts have said, given the major deposit is a copper gold porphyry system that could be best mined by using a block cave method.

Block caving involves hollowing out an ore body and allowing it to collapse under its own weight. It has a smaller environmental footprint than open pit mining. Newcrest is one of a handful of miners that has block cave experience, at its Cadia gold mine in Australia's state of New South Wales.

BHP said that subject to certain exceptions, it will not acquire more shares in SolGold for two years without SolGold's consent, but will be allowed to maintain its shareholding at 10 per cent and will also get a board seat.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; additional reporting Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.32% 33.34 End-of-day quote.14.44%
LME COPPER CASH 2.76% 6325 End-of-day quote.-11.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON LIMITED
02:54aBHP BILLITON : doubles stake in promising Ecuador copper project
RE
12:33aBHP BILLITON : Additional interest in SolGold
PU
10/12ERRIS RESOURCES : appoints mining banker as new chief executive
AQ
10/12U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico
RE
10/11BHP BILLITON LIMITED : quaterly sales release
10/10BHP BILLITON : Shareholders advised to vote down BHP pay
AQ
10/10BHP BILLITON : How drones are helping transform the freight industry
PU
10/10Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise 5 percent in Sept
RE
10/09BHP BILLITON : Proxy adviser PIRC tells shareholders to oppose BHP Billiton's re..
RE
10/04BHP BILLITON : Samarco Compensation Programs
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 7 Oct.. 
10/11Early premarket losers include SQ, AMZN, NFLX 
10/10Hurricane Michael cuts 42% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude oil output 
10/10BHP eyes Olympic Dam restart this month; Samarco restart still not close 
10/10Hurricane Michael Roars Into The Florida Panhandle (Wall Street Breakfast Pod.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 348 M
EBIT 2019 15 987 M
Net income 2019 8 860 M
Debt 2019 7 867 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 13,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
EV / Sales 2019 2,98x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Steve Pastor President-Petroleum Operations
Mike Henry President-Minerals Australia Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.44%121 473
BHP BILLITON PLC3.54%121 473
RIO TINTO-6.79%85 870
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.93%85 870
ANGLO AMERICAN8.68%31 304
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-20.52%21 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.