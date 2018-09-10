Log in
BHP Billiton : support the development of youth in Port Hedland

09/10/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Via the Local Buy Program (LBP) BHP has engaged the services of Fresh Start Cafe and Catering, a local Port Hedland social enterprise.

Fresh Start Cafe and Catering work with young people aged 18-24 providing them with the skills and training they need to be work ready and inevitably creating better opportunities for employment.

With a range of catering and venue hire options available at Fresh Start, BHP has been able to use the service to meet with external stakeholders, hold internal meetings and obtain cost effective catering.

The positive impacts

  1. Local youth employed to provide goods and services to BHP employees
  2. Fit for purposes venues at a competitive price
  3. Local Not for Profit is able to generate own income resulting in self sustainability
  4. Supporting and developing local training program.

The Local Buying Program was established to support small businesses to engage with BHP.

The Program is delivered in a strategic partnership between BHP and C-Res - a cost neutral organisation. The program has been operating successfully in Queensland since 2012, in New South Wales since 2016, and in South Australia and Western Australia from 2017.

The Program enables small local businesses to supply goods and services to BHP, BMA and BMC operations via a competitive tender process with reduced payment terms. Businesses also receive direct support from C-Res Business Engagement Advisors and the Program Administration Team.

For more information on the Program please click here.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 23:26:01 UTC
