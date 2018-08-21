Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Billiton Limited    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP BILLITON LIMITED (BHP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 03:47am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY-- BHP Billiton Ltd. said fiscal-year net profit fell 37% because of one-time charges, but the world's biggest miner by market value recorded a 33% rise in underlying profit and a record final dividend, aided by higher prices and production for most of its commodities.

The result from BHP on Tuesday caps a mainly positive earnings season from the world's top mining companies, which are showering investors with billions of dollars after a turnaround in commodity prices and an industrywide campaign to cut costs and work mines harder. For BHP, a big shipper of iron ore, oil, copper and coal, it was the best underlying profit since 2014.

"We will build momentum in 2019 and beyond," said Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie. "There's a good chance a significant amount of that cash will now find its way back into shareholders' pockets."

BHP reported a net profit of US$3.71 billion for the year through June, down from US$5.89 billion in the 12 months prior. Weighing on the company's bottom line were US$5.2 billion in impairment charges, mainly tied to the company's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, which it has struck deals to sell.

But stripping out one-time charges, underlying attributable profit increased to US$8.93 billion, or US$9.62 billion from continuing operations.

Directors declared a final dividend of 63 U.S. cents a share, taking BHP's full-year payout to US$1.18 a share, up from 83 cents the year before.

In July, BHP said BP PLC would buy the bulk of its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for US$10.5 billion, while it also penned a separate US$300 million agreement to sell its Fayetteville shale business in Arkansas to closely held Merit Energy Co. The company says it will also use that cash for dividends or share buy backs once the deals are completed in October.

BHP's top ranks didn't deem a buy back a sensible way to spend last year's earnings, Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven told analysts. "The $10 billion is a different kettle of fish," said Mr. Beaven, referring to proceeds from the U.S. onshore business sale.

BHP isn't alone in lifting returns to investors. Rio Tinto PLC earlier this month pledged US$7.2 billion in shareholder returns, including a record interim dividend.

Iron-ore giant Vale SA, after also reporting a jump in first-half underlying earnings, said it would give shareholders $2.1 billion in dividends and buy back $1 billion worth of shares.

Like its rivals, BHP has been enjoying tailwinds from stronger commodity prices. Average prices for its oil, copper and steelmaking coal were up 26%, 23% and 9%, respectively. Iron ore prices were slightly weaker during the 12-month period, down 3%.

The company has also been producing more. Full-year output of copper jumped 32%, while production of iron ore was 3% higher and steelmaking coal was up 7%. Its petroleum division was the outlier, with an 8% fall in output.

The industry has been facing pressure from cost inflation, however, including rising bills for energy and other necessities.

BHP has also stumbled in meeting its productivity targets, effectively halving its goal for this fiscal year, partly tied to setbacks at its Australian coal operations. "We have consistently said productivity gains would be lumpy," said Mr. Beaven.

Shares were down 1% intraday in Sydney, alongside a broader fall in mining stocks.

BHP joined the chorus of miners cautioning that a deepening trade conflict between the U.S. and China is an increasing risk to global growth.

While Chinese and U.S. negotiators are mapping out talks to try to end their trade standoff, Mr. Mackenzie said he was apprehensive about the short-term outlook.

"Things are so volatile, I am not going to take that to the bank," he said.

The miner also forecast China's growth to slow modestly in 2018. Commodity producers face challenges from an easing economy in China, the top buyer of a lot of natural resources, where spending on fixed assets such as factory machinery has fallen to its lowest in nearly two decades.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.31% 33.17 End-of-day quote.10.72%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.84% 307.05 End-of-day quote.20.71%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.97% 1645.2 Delayed Quote.8.06%
LME COPPER CASH -0.27% 5844 End-of-day quote.-18.62%
WTI 0.06% 65.44 Delayed Quote.8.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON LIMITED
03:47aBHP Posts Higher Profit and Dividend -- Update
DJ
03:19aBHP BILLITON : says it is "a little more apprehensive" on short-term commodity p..
RE
03:13aBHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend
RE
08/20BHP Reports Rise in Profit and Record Dividend
DJ
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
DJ
08/18BHP BILLITON : Workers at Chile's Escondida, world's top copper mine, ink contra..
RE
08/14Miner Antofagasta's first-half earnings fall, trade tensions cloud demand out..
RE
08/14BHP BILLITON : union extend labour talks at mammoth Chile copper mine
RE
08/09BHP says Brazilian court approves settlement for Samarco dam disaster
RE
08/09BHP BILLITON : Samarco Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20BHP says annual underlying profit rose 33%, bumps up final dividend 
08/20BHP Billiton Limited 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/20ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Sto.. 
08/20Copper retakes $6K/ton as LME orders surge 
08/18Workers at world's biggest copper mine sign labor deal 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 571 M
EBIT 2018 15 996 M
Net income 2018 6 649 M
Debt 2018 11 865 M
Yield 2018 5,24%
P/E ratio 2018 20,24
P/E ratio 2019 15,18
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.72%120 092
BHP BILLITON PLC7.02%120 092
RIO TINTO-5.99%83 507
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.55%83 507
ANGLO AMERICAN-1.00%27 404
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-19.06%21 651
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.