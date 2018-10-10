Log in
BHP BILLITON PLC
Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China rise 5 percent in Sept

10/10/2018 | 02:34am CEST
FILE PHOTO - File picture of ships waiting to be loaded near piles of iron ore and bucket-wheel reclaimers at the Fortescue loading dock located at Port Hedland

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal rose 5.3 percent in September from a month earlier, port data released on Wednesday showed.

Iron ore shipments to China from the world's biggest iron ore port totalled 37.4 million tonnes in September, up from August's 35.5 million tonnes, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Total September iron ore shipments from the port totalled 43.5 million tonnes, up from 42.4 million tonnes in August.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners, BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole, editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 0.38% 34.63 End-of-day quote.16.67%
BHP BILLITON PLC 1.37% 1641 Delayed Quote.7.78%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 1.39% 3.66 End-of-day quote.-26.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 290 M
EBIT 2019 16 202 M
Net income 2019 9 146 M
Debt 2019 7 673 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 11,52
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 123 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC7.78%122 874
BHP BILLITON LIMITED16.67%122 874
RIO TINTO-5.29%86 224
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.89%86 224
ANGLO AMERICAN6.28%30 277
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-19.52%21 016
