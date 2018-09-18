BHP Billiton : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite

Today, BHP released its 2018 Annual Reporting Suite, an in-depth look at BHP's operations and performance over the 2018 financial year.

Annual Report 2018

An in-depth look at BHP's operations and performance over the 2018 financial year.

Economic Contribution Report 2018

Sustainability Report 2018

Our Sustainability Report 2018 is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Comprehensive Level Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, including the Mining and Metals Sector Disclosures. The Report provides a complete review of our approach to sustainability.

BHP Sustainability Reporting Navigator 2018 indicates the sections of BHP's Sustainability Report and Annual Report that specifically address what we have done to address the GRI guidelines and uphold the 10 principles of the International Council on Mining and Metals and the United Nations Global Compact. The BHP Sustainability Report also serves as our Advanced Level Communication on Progress for the UN Global Compact.

Form 20-F 2018

BHP is subject to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements for foreign private issuers. A Form 20-F is filed annually with the SEC.

American Depositary Receipt holders may receive a hard copy of the company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by telephoning Citibank Shareholder Services (+1 781) 575 4555 (outside US) or +1 877 248 4237 (+1 877 CITIADR) (toll free within the US)

