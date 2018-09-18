Log in
BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
BHP Billiton : 2018 Annual Reporting Suite

0
09/18/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Today, BHP released its 2018 Annual Reporting Suite, an in-depth look at BHP's operations and performance over the 2018 financial year.

Annual Report 2018

An in-depth look at BHP's operations and performance over the 2018 financial year.

Annual Report 2018 (PDF 6.1 MB)

Economic Contribution Report 2018

Economic Contribution Report 2018 (PDF 1.3 MB)

Sustainability Report 2018

Our Sustainability Report 2018 is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Comprehensive Level Sustainability Reporting Guidelines, including the Mining and Metals Sector Disclosures. The Report provides a complete review of our approach to sustainability.

Sustainability Report 2018 (PDF 3.5 MB)

BHP Sustainability Reporting Navigator 2018 indicates the sections of BHP's Sustainability Report and Annual Report that specifically address what we have done to address the GRI guidelines and uphold the 10 principles of the International Council on Mining and Metals and the United Nations Global Compact. The BHP Sustainability Report also serves as our Advanced Level Communication on Progress for the UN Global Compact.

Sustainability Report Navigator 2018 (PDF 2.5 MB)

Scope 3 Emissions Calculation Methodology (PDF 261 kb)

Form 20-F 2018

BHP is subject to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements for foreign private issuers. A Form 20-F is filed annually with the SEC.

American Depositary Receipt holders may receive a hard copy of the company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by telephoning Citibank Shareholder Services (+1 781) 575 4555 (outside US) or +1 877 248 4237 (+1 877 CITIADR) (toll free within the US)

Form 20-F (PDF 9 MB)

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 22:47:04 UTC
