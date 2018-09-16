BHP Billiton : BHPs Think big campaign outlines how company is addressing global challenges

BHP will today launch the second phase of its Think big advertising campaign.

BHP Chief External Affairs Officer, Geoff Healy, said the second phase demonstrates the crucial role that BHP plays in addressing global challenges through the supply of essential resources.

'We are continuing to tell the story of how the people of BHP develop and deliver the resources that underpin global development and support Australia's economy', said Mr Healy.

'Each advertisement will focus on a key global challenge and highlight the role of our commodities in helping build a sustainable future. The first adverts focus on steel; which is crucial for growing cities and is made from iron ore and coal, and electric vehicles; which need four times more copper than conventional cars.'

'The advertisements feature our employees and were filmed on site at Port Hedland, South Walker Creek, and Olympic Dam.'

This second phase builds on the first phase of the Think big campaign launched in 2017 which focused on BHP's history and legacy. The same creative agency was used for both campaign phases, Big Red.

The campaign, which starts on September 16, includes television, print, online and outdoor billboards. In addition, BHP's brand program will also feature in a range of outlets in international publications over coming months.