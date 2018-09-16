Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton Plc    BLT   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

BHP Billiton : BHPs Think big campaign outlines how company is addressing global challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2018 | 02:38am CEST

BHP will today launch the second phase of its Think big advertising campaign.

BHP Chief External Affairs Officer, Geoff Healy, said the second phase demonstrates the crucial role that BHP plays in addressing global challenges through the supply of essential resources.

'We are continuing to tell the story of how the people of BHP develop and deliver the resources that underpin global development and support Australia's economy', said Mr Healy.

'Each advertisement will focus on a key global challenge and highlight the role of our commodities in helping build a sustainable future. The first adverts focus on steel; which is crucial for growing cities and is made from iron ore and coal, and electric vehicles; which need four times more copper than conventional cars.'

'The advertisements feature our employees and were filmed on site at Port Hedland, South Walker Creek, and Olympic Dam.'

This second phase builds on the first phase of the Think big campaign launched in 2017 which focused on BHP's history and legacy. The same creative agency was used for both campaign phases, Big Red.

The campaign, which starts on September 16, includes television, print, online and outdoor billboards. In addition, BHP's brand program will also feature in a range of outlets in international publications over coming months.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 15 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 00:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC
02:38aBHP BILLITON : BHPs Think big campaign outlines how company is addressing global..
PU
09/11BHP BILLITON : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates – 2018 Final Div..
PU
09/11BHP BILLITON PLC : Dividends
CO
09/10Guyana Goldfields to Realize Gross Proceeds of US$35 million Cash from Sale o..
AQ
09/10BHP BILLITON : Pilbara beef on our plates
PU
09/07BHP BILLITON : Cox family history at BHP
PU
09/06BHP BILLITON : Community Complaints August 2018 (PDF 24 kB)
PU
09/06BHP BILLITON : Nima a finalist in national awards
PU
09/06BHP BILLITON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05BHP BILLITON : Foundation appoints Chip Goodyear to Board, and progresses $52M c..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/0839 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For August-September 
08/29Lundin Mining Has Potential 
08/20ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Sto.. 
07/31BP's Big Wager Looks Great 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 683 M
EBIT 2019 16 067 M
Net income 2019 9 063 M
Debt 2019 7 715 M
Yield 2019 6,40%
P/E ratio 2019 11,09
P/E ratio 2020 11,30
EV / Sales 2019 2,83x
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Capitalization 116 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC0.52%115 857
BHP BILLITON LIMITED7.61%115 857
RIO TINTO-8.76%83 011
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.51%83 011
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.29%28 443
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-17.90%21 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.