BHP Billiton Plc

BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/31 05:35:20 pm
1643.8 GBp   -1.34%
BHP Billiton : Broadmeadow trials electric

09/03/2018 | 12:42am CEST

Broadmeadow Mine is set to join our colleagues at Olympic Dam, by rolling out a trial of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in their underground operation.

Dan Hookham, Superintendent Mods & Small Projects, said the trial is a key milestone in what has been a long journey for the mine and the project team, with strict regulations on the operation of electric vehicles in underground coal.

'We're really excited to see the implementation of this trial, with the end goal being to eliminate all diesel powered machines from the underground mine,' Dan said.

'When successful we will have the potential to eliminate diesel-powered personnel transporters from Broadmeadow by replacing the fleet with 100% battery operated vehicles.'

'We're also looking to implement a battery electric Load Haul Dump Machine (LHD) trial in the near future as well.'

Broadmeadow has been looking for suitable equipment, with the site working with technology firm, PMP, to develop a machine that meets the required Australian standards.

'We've also engaged a few other specialist companies and formed a Low Emissions Team (LET), all with common projects in battery electric vehicles across Australia and Canada,' Dan said.

'Sharing information, knowledge and experiences has been critical to progressing our project at Broadmeadow.'

Great work to the team involved including Dan, Paul Wyatt, Superintendent Gov & Tech Stewardship, Toby Everson, Superintendent Maintenance Development, Adrian Watson, Specialist Engineering, Joel Nielson, Electrician, and Cheryll Godwin-Abel, Principal Studies from our Potash business, who shared her learnings from the Janson Project in Saskatoon.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 22:41:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 942 M
EBIT 2019 15 994 M
Net income 2019 9 159 M
Debt 2019 7 713 M
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
P/E ratio 2020 12,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 123 B
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC7.97%122 627
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.31%122 627
RIO TINTO-7.18%83 639
RIO TINTO LIMITED-4.05%83 639
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.51%28 170
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-14.07%22 857
