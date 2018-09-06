BHP Billiton : Community Complaints August 2018 (PDF 24 kB)

Community Complaints Summary

BHP Mt Arthur Community Response Line: 1800 882 044.

August 2018

Date and timeFrom

IssueLodgement type

Investigation and response to caller

02/08/2018 16:42

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

02/08/2018 22:30

Racecourse Road/Sheppard Avenue

08/08/2018 20:15

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone CallInvestigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

LightingPhone Call

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

10/08/2018 9:25

Racecourse Road/Sheppard Avenue

17/08/2018 18:08 22/08/2018 9:01

RacecourseRoad/Sheppard Vibration Avenue

General Dust EmailBlast

Phone CallRacecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

23/08/2018 9:20

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

23/08/2018 17:58

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone CallInvestigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Mt Arthur Coal did not Blast.

Investigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria.ICnavlelesrtiwgatsioandrveisvedaleodf imnvineisntgigaotpioenraatinodnsmhoanditoarlirnegadreysults. ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

25/08/2018 21:11

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone Call

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.