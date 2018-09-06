Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton Plc    BLT   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP Billiton : Community Complaints August 2018 (PDF 24 kB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 07:37am CEST

Community Complaints Summary

BHP Mt Arthur Community Response Line: 1800 882 044.

August 2018

Date and timeFrom

IssueLodgement type

Investigation and response to caller

02/08/2018 16:42

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

02/08/2018 22:30

Racecourse Road/Sheppard Avenue

08/08/2018 20:15

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone CallInvestigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

LightingPhone Call

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

10/08/2018 9:25

Racecourse Road/Sheppard Avenue

17/08/2018 18:08 22/08/2018 9:01

RacecourseRoad/Sheppard Vibration Avenue

General Dust EmailBlast

Phone CallRacecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

23/08/2018 9:20

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueGeneral Dust Community Response Line

23/08/2018 17:58

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone CallInvestigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Mt Arthur Coal did not Blast.

Investigation revealed mining operations had already ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria.ICnavlelesrtiwgatsioandrveisvedaleodf imnvineisntgigaotpioenraatinodnsmhoanditoarlirnegadreysults. ceased at the time. Results at the nearest monitor indicated dust levels were not elevated at the time, and the 24 hour average remained within regulatory criteria. Caller was advised of investigation and monitoring results.

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

25/08/2018 21:11

Racecourse Road/Sheppard AvenueLightingPhone Call

Investigation revealed location of lights, which were redirected or turned off. Caller was advised of investigation results and action taken. Caller advised they were satisfied that the issue had been resolved.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 05:36:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC
07:37aBHP BILLITON : Community Complaints August 2018 (PDF 24 kB)
PU
06:37aBHP BILLITON : Nima a finalist in national awards
PU
09/06BHP BILLITON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/05BHP BILLITON : Foundation appoints Chip Goodyear to Board, and progresses $52M c..
PU
09/04BHP Names Ex-CEO Chip Goodyear as New Foundation Chair
DJ
09/04BHP BILLITON : Meet Deirdra one of our national women in resources finalists
PU
09/03BHP BILLITON : Broadmeadow trials electric
PU
08/31Whitbread's Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola Vindicates Activist Investors
DJ
08/29BHP BILLITON : Making every drop count
PU
08/27Total rules out investing in U.S. shale oil after BP-BHP deal
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Lundin Mining Has Potential 
08/20ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Sto.. 
07/31BP's Big Wager Looks Great 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
07/12MY 4% DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Q2'18 Summary And Next Steps 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 819 M
EBIT 2019 16 192 M
Net income 2019 9 159 M
Debt 2019 7 607 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,61
P/E ratio 2020 11,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC6.30%121 053
BHP BILLITON LIMITED11.87%121 053
RIO TINTO-9.58%81 211
RIO TINTO LIMITED-5.82%81 211
ANGLO AMERICAN-1.26%27 983
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-14.76%21 880
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.