BHP Billiton : Cox family history at BHP

After being with the business for more than 35 years, Shane Cox, Superintendent Mine Control IROC, gets to share his experiences with the six members of his family who currently work at BHP.

'I started as an Mine Operations trainee at BHP Iron Ore after leaving school. My father was a Field Maintenance Supervisor for 25 years, after moving from Melbourne to Newman when it first opened in the Pilbara in 1969,' Shane said.

'At the time, I was excited to follow my father's footsteps into the industry - just like he had followed my grandfather's years before.'

Shane and his family members - Tyson Cox, Mine Worker Blast Crew Saraji, Stacey Cox, Mine Worker CHPP South Walker Creek, Doug Cox, Supervisor Field Maintenance WAIO (retired), Janelle Cox, Superintendent Drill & Blast Saraji and Brandon Cox, Mine Worker Coal Caval Ridge - enjoy being able to share their own experiences working at the same company as a family.

'We often talk shop and discuss the different things we see, hear and do in our roles. It feels like I've been unintentionally mentoring my family to be part of the industry and it's satisfying to see them find their own place and opportunities at BHP', Shane said.

'The industry and company has changed a lot since my dad first started - especially when you consider the technology in the IROC.'

'One of the biggest things I've learned is not to fear change. I have to embrace the changes in technology, people and processes in order to make my role, and myself, more effective. The rate of change will continue to escalate and change the way my family members perform their roles and even the roles that they and their children will be doing in 10 years!'