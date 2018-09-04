Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton Plc    BLT   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP Billiton : Meet Deirdra one of our national women in resources finalists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:02am CEST

The 2018 Women in National Resources Awards (WIRNA) are fast approaching, with two of our Coal colleagues named as finalists.

During the New South Wales awards, Deirdra Tindale, Lead Corporate Affairs, was named Gender Diversity Champion at the 2018 Women in Mining Awards.

Deirdra, who has had a long history of advocating for inclusion and diversity at BHP and within the industry, co-founded the Hunter Valley chapter of the Women in Mining Network (WIMnet) in 2013 and has been Chair of the NSW WIMnet Committee since 2015 - playing a key role in establishing the WIMnet Mentoring Program and reviving the annual NSW Women in Mining Awards.

'I saw an opportunity to help more females get involved in WIMnet by making sure everyone, particularly those based regionally, could participate or attend networking functions and events,' Deirdra said.

'I helped arranged the first non-Sydney based WIMnet NSW Committee meeting at Mt Arthur Coal and since then, the Committee has held one quarterly meeting regionally every year. This has given Committee members the opportunity to visit mine sites and a port as well as to engage with site leadership teams about diversity and inclusion practices.'

Deirdra's passion for inclusion and diversity continues to see her heavily involved in local events and programs, where she gains inspiration from many other females who share their stories and experiences from working in the industry.

'Some conversations between our WIMnet event attendees or what they have heard from our guest speakers have led to career moves and promotions. That kind of outcome from one of our events is incredibly rewarding, and is the reason we continue to plan and deliver networking events,' Deirdra said.

Good luck Deirdra!

Women in National Resources Award winners will be announced at Parliament House on 13 September 2018.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 02:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC
04:02aBHP BILLITON : Meet Deirdra one of our national women in resources finalists
PU
09/03BHP BILLITON : Broadmeadow trials electric
PU
08/31Whitbread's Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola Vindicates Activist Investors
DJ
08/29BHP BILLITON : Making every drop count
PU
08/27Total rules out investing in U.S. shale oil after BP-BHP deal
RE
08/27BHP BILLITON : Addressing greenhouse gas emissions beyond our operations
PU
08/24Tipping point? Inflation creep at Australia's mines to erode margins
RE
08/21BHP BILLITON : warns protectionism will stoke U.S. costs
RE
08/21Rising costs, trade worries tarnish BHP profit jump, record dividend
RE
08/21Trade Tensions Weigh Heavily on BHP's Outlook -- Commodity Comment
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29Lundin Mining Has Potential 
08/20ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Sto.. 
07/31BP's Big Wager Looks Great 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
07/12MY 4% DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Q2'18 Summary And Next Steps 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 496 M
EBIT 2019 15 704 M
Net income 2019 9 159 M
Debt 2019 7 713 M
Yield 2019 6,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,90
P/E ratio 2020 12,11
EV / Sales 2019 2,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,01x
Capitalization 122 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC9.49%122 627
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.31%122 627
RIO TINTO-7.18%83 639
RIO TINTO LIMITED-4.05%83 639
ANGLO AMERICAN-0.51%28 170
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-13.70%22 857
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.