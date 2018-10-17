BHP Billiton : Notice of 2019 Interim Dividend Dates

Log in
0
10/17/2018 | 12:28am CEST

The proposed dates1 for the 2019 Interim Dividend of BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc are as follows:

2019 Interim Dividend

Half Yearly Results Announcement and Dividend Determination

19 February 2019

Currency conversion into RAND

1 March 2019

Last day to trade cum dividend on JSE Limited

5 March 2019

Ex-Dividend Date (Johannesburg stock exchanges)

6 March 2019

Ex-Dividend Date (Australian, London and New York2 stock exchanges)

7 March 2019

Record Date

8 March 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Election date (including currency conversion and currency election dates for Australian & London stock exchanges)

11 March 2019

Payment Date

26 March 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) Allocation Date (Australian and London stock exchanges) within ten business days after the payment date

9 April 2019

DRP Allocation Date (JSE Limited), subject to the purchase of shares by the Transfer Secretaries in the open market, CSDP accounts credited/updated on or about3

9 April 2019

BHP Billiton Plc shareholders registered on the South African section of the register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between the dates of 6 and 8 March 2019 (inclusive), nor will transfers between the UK register and the South African register be permitted between the dates of 1 and 8 March 2019 (inclusive).

In accordance with the DRP Plan rules, copies of which are available at bhp.com/DRP, the shares to satisfy the DRP elections will be purchased in the period immediately after the Payment Date. Any eligible shareholder who wishes to participate in the DRP, or to vary a participation election should do so in accordance with the timetable set out above, or, in the case of shareholdings on the South African branch register of BHP Billiton Plc, in accordance with the instructions of your CSDP. The DRP Allocation Price will be calculated in each jurisdiction as an average of the price paid for all shares actually purchased to satisfy DRP elections. The Allocation Price applicable to each exchange will made available at bhp.com/DRP.

1 Dates are subject to change.
2 BHP Billiton Limited and BHP Billiton Plc shares are listed in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and traded as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.
3 Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited as the Transfer Secretary will notify Strate and CSDPs when the price and allocation date is known.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 22:27:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 43 314 M
EBIT 2019 16 270 M
Net income 2019 9 437 M
Debt 2019 7 653 M
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,24
P/E ratio 2020 11,50
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,96x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 23,2 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC4.29%120 318
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.75%120 318
RIO TINTO-5.21%86 359
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.23%86 359
ANGLO AMERICAN9.76%31 428
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-20.52%21 305
