BHP Billiton : Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rates – 2018 Final Dividend

09/11/2018 | 01:02am CEST

On 21 August 2018, the Board of BHP determined to pay a final dividend of 63 US cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2018. As noted in the dividend determination on 21 August 2018, the currency conversion for Australian cents, British pence and New Zealand cents will be based on the foreign currency exchange rates on the Dividend Reinvestment Election date, 10 September 2018, and for South African cents one week before the Record Date on the JSE Limited, which was 31 August 20181.

The following table sets out the currency exchange rates applicable for the dividend:

Dividend 63 US cents per share Exchange rate
 Dividend per ordinary share in local currency
Australian cents
 0.711500 88.545327
British pence
 1.293150 48.718246
New Zealand cents
 0.652573 96.540923
South African cents2 14.654500 923.233500

The dividend will be paid on 25 September 2018.

1 On 31 August 2018 we announced to the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited the currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 23:01:06 UTC
