BHP Billiton : Pilbara beef on our plates

09/10/2018 | 12:02am CEST

Effective December 2017, BHP started sourcing beef from Pilbara based Yarrie Beef, replacing previous supply from South-West Western Australia.

We have implemented a sourcing contract with Yarrie Beef to supply almost 60 per cent of beef to our ESS-operated Western Australian Iron Ore (WAIO) camps.

And we are working with Yarrie beef to increase this supply, with a target of 100 per cent supply at all of our ESS-operated WAIO camps.

Annabelle Coppin's Yarrie Station is a fifth generation family-owned business which supplies quality grass-fed, free-range beef.

The station is located 250 kilometres south-east of Port Hedland.

Ms Coppin said it had been a life-long dream to get Pilbara beef on plates in the region.

'What we really like about this job is it's going back to into region - into the Pilbara. That's what were really proud of,' she said.

'It's Pilbara beef going back to Pilbara people, which is what we've been working on for a really long time.

This initiative is a strong example of the complimentary relationships between pastoral and mining industries. The flow-on effect of this arrangement has seen Yarrie Station strengthen existing procurement relationships with local feed suppliers and transport providers.

Kate Osborn, General Manager NPI said the relationship with Yarrie demonstrated how industry could work together to strengthen local communities.

'The beef tastes great so we're keeping our employees happy at camp, and we're creating long, sustainable partnerships to support local businesses, local procurement and local jobs,' he said.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 22:01:01 UTC
