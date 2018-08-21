Log in
BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
BHP Billiton : annual profit jumps 33 percent, misses forecast

08/21/2018 | 12:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner, BHP, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices.

Underlying profit for the full year ended June 30 rose to $8.93 billion from $6.73 billion a year earlier. That missed an estimate of $9.27 billion according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Australia’s biggest company by market value declared a final dividend of $0.63 per share, up from $0.43 a share last year.

(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
