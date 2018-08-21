Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton Plc    BLT   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, gives out higher final dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 01:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner, BHP, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices.

(Reuters) - The world’s biggest miner, BHP, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices.

Underlying profit for the full year ended June 30 rose to $8.93 billion from $6.73 billion a year earlier. That missed an estimate of $9.27 billion according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Underlying profit is watched by analysts and investors as a measure of the company’s core performance exclusive of one-time gains and losses.

Including these items, profit fell 37 percent to $3.71 billion, which reflected a one-off shale charge of about $2.8 billion post-tax.

That charge arises from the sale of its U.S. shale oil and gas assets to BP Plc at a better than expected price of $10.5 billion in July, which ended a disastrous seven-year foray into shale on which the company effectively wasted $19 billion of shareholders' funds.

"Across our dramatically simplified portfolio of tier one assets, we see this year’s strong momentum carried into the medium term," said Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie.

The statutory profit also reflects a charge of $650 million in its fiscal 2018 results following the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil that killed 19 people.

Total Revenue rose 20 percent during the period to $45.81 billion.

Revenue from iron ore mining, its biggest division, rose meagrely by 1.3 percent, while copper revenues rose nearly 60 percent backed by higher production from its Escondida mine in Chile.

The miner had reported record iron ore output for fiscal 2018 in July and set a slightly higher target for the current year. It set a fiscal 2019 production target of 273-283 million tonnes.

Revenue from its petroleum division grew 14.5 percent during the period on surging oil prices.

BHP said it cut net debt to $10.9 billion during the period, in the lower end of its $10-15 billion target.

Australia’s biggest company by market value declared a final dividend of $0.63 per share, up from $0.43 a share last year.

(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -0.30% 33.17 End-of-day quote.10.72%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.97% 1645.2 Delayed Quote.7.02%
BP 0.60% 551.9 Delayed Quote.4.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC
01:28aBHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, gives out higher final dividend
RE
08/20BHP Reports Rise in Profit and Record Dividend
DJ
08/14Miner Antofagasta's first-half earnings fall, trade tensions cloud demand out..
RE
08/10BHP BILLITON : Community Complaints July 2018 (PDF 21 kB)
PU
08/09BHP says Brazilian court approves settlement for Samarco dam disaster
RE
08/08BHP Billiton to Settle US Class Action Complaint for US$50 Million
DJ
08/07Samarco eyes restart in 2019, when Brazil license analysis concludes
RE
08/06BHP BILLITON : asks for government mediation in talks at Chile's Escondida
RE
08/06BHP BILLITON : Union at Chile's Escondida sets deadline for negotiations ahead o..
RE
08/06BHP BILLITON : to Plow More Money into Nickel - Reuters
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Hedge Your Mining Portfolio With This 5% Dividend Yield Sto.. 
07/31BP's Big Wager Looks Great 
07/2532 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July 
07/12MY 4% DIVIDEND YIELD PORTFOLIO : Q2'18 Summary And Next Steps 
07/01The Impact Of Dividend Increases Through June Of 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 555 M
EBIT 2018 15 939 M
Net income 2018 7 084 M
Debt 2018 12 050 M
Yield 2018 5,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,01
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC7.02%120 092
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.72%120 092
RIO TINTO-5.99%83 507
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.55%83 507
ANGLO AMERICAN-1.00%27 404
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-19.06%21 651
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.