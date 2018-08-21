Log in
BHP BILLITON PLC (BLT)
BHP annual profit jumps 33 percent, pays record final dividend

08/21/2018 | 03:13am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global miner BHP posted a 33 percent jump in annual underlying profit on Tuesday on robust oil and copper prices and paid a record final dividend, although it pushed out the timing for some future cost savings.

The world's biggest miner, which has been focussing on simplifying its business and driving returns to shareholders, said it expected the strong momentum to continue into the medium term.

BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said however that the miner was "a little more apprehensive" on the short term outlook given the trade ructions between China and the United States.

For the year ended June 30, underlying profit, which excludes one-time gains and losses, rose to $8.93 billion from $6.73 billion, just below an estimate of $9.27 billion according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BHP paid out a record final dividend of $0.63 a share, up from $0.43 a year ago, on the back of free cashflow of $12.5 billion, buoyed by a strong operating performance and higher commodity prices.

"A pretty solid result really. I think largely in line with what the market expected," said portfolio manager Andy Forster of Argo Investments in Melbourne. "Definitely the cash flow was strong, the dividend probably a bit stronger than what we expected."

A cut in productivity gains expected in fiscal 2019 - to $1 billion from a previously promised $2 billion - "slightly took the gloss off the results," he added, although the miner pledged to make the additional savings in 2020.

BHP also noted some cost creep due to geotechnical issues at its Queensland coal operations, rising fuel costs, and pockets of inflation in labour, but expected productivity gain to offset inflation.

"Across our dramatically simplified portfolio of tier one assets, we see this year's strong momentum carried into the medium term," said Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie.

Shares in BHP slipped by 0.4 percent in morning trade to $A33.03 in line with a slightly lower Australian market <.AXJO>

Including one-time charges, profit fell 37 percent to $3.71 billion.

These included a $2.8 billion post-tax charge from the sale of BHP's U.S. shale oil and gas assets in July which ended a disastrous seven-year foray into shale.

BHP said that it would not make a decision on how to return profits from the sale to investors until it was finalised.

The company also took a $650 million charge for the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil that killed 19 people.

Total revenue rose 20 percent to $45.81 billion. Revenue from iron ore mining, BHP's biggest division, edged up 1.3 percent, while copper surged by nearly 60 percent backed by higher production from its Escondida mine in Chile.

Revenue from its petroleum division grew 14.5 percent on surging oil prices.

BHP said it cut net debt to $10.9 billion, at the lower end of its $10-15 billion target.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; additional reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Matthew Lewis and Richard Pullin)

By Melanie Burton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 1.31% 33.17 End-of-day quote.10.72%
BHP BILLITON PLC 0.97% 1645.2 Delayed Quote.8.06%
BP 0.60% 551.9 Delayed Quote.5.59%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 45 555 M
EBIT 2018 15 939 M
Net income 2018 7 084 M
Debt 2018 12 050 M
Yield 2018 5,85%
P/E ratio 2018 18,01
P/E ratio 2019 12,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP BILLITON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Wayne William Murdy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC8.06%120 092
BHP BILLITON LIMITED10.72%120 092
RIO TINTO-5.99%83 507
RIO TINTO LIMITED-3.55%83 507
ANGLO AMERICAN-1.00%27 404
GRUPO MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.-19.06%21 651
