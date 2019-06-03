Log in
BHP Billiton S Africa : Calling Perth-based women ready to supercharge their technology careers

06/03/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

BHP is proud to announce an extension of its successful partnership with Spacecubed and introduce Web Girls Plus - a sponsored, six-month program for Perth-based women of all ages.

Web Girls Plus combines in-person and virtual mentoring to furnish participants with the essentials required to pursue careers in technology-focussed roles.

Conducted on a part-time basis, participants will undertake four unique projects focussed on building an enterprise web application using the HTML/CSS, Python, Django and React JS protocols. No prior experience is necessary.

For Kate Kirwin, founder of Perth Web Girls and Programs Coordinator at Spacecubed, extending the learning experience reflects the success of the one-day events held over the past four years.

'Thanks to BHP, we've welcomed over 2,000 women to Perth Web Girls coding workshops so far and interest and enthusiasm increases each time - with our most recent session reaching capacity in just 12 hours,' Kate said.

'In response to feedback from across industries and our workshop participants, Web GirlsPlus addresses a lack of comprehensive hands-on training programs and upskilling opportunities,' Kate continued.

Diane Jurgens, BHP's Chief Technology Officer, commented that initiatives like Web Girls Plus are a cornerstone of the Company's desire to facilitate development opportunities for women in technology in order to address a historical gender imbalance.

'We're committed to creating pathways for women to learn - and be as passionate about - science, technology, engineering and maths (or STEM for short) as we are,' Diane said.

'The pilot of Web Girls Plus in Perth this year is a precursor to our sponsorship of broadened programs in Western Australia and Queensland in 2020 and we're delighted to be partnering with Spacecubed to make it happen,' Diane concluded.

Applications are now open for a pilot program which will provide places for 10 members of the community and 10 BHP employees. Applications close on Tuesday, 11 June and submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel from Spacecubed.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 01:38:15 UTC
