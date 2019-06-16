BHP Billiton S Africa : Family wins as Luke makes his place with BHP

PHOTO: Luke Bloomfield and his gorgeous family.

It was tears and cheers recently at the Bloomfield house; a 50 acre farm situated in the lush Noosa hinterland on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

After 10 years as a Labour Hire contractor working across numerous BMA sites in Queensland's Bowen Basin; Luke Bloomfield and the family had every reason to celebrate. 'I was over the moon when I received the offer for a permanent role with BHP Operations Services.'

'For my family; this is really personal - it means the security and stability that we have yearned for years is now a reality… and then to get a permanent role in a global resources giant - BHP - was even more reason for us to celebrate.'

'When I shared the news with my wife, she was quite emotional and broke down in tears … it's a huge relief when it registered that now our family had the security and perks of permanent work.'

To mark the occasion, Luke piled mum and the kids in the car and took them out to dinner at their favourite local restaurant to celebrate and plan their future. 'It's a massive weight off and now we, with certainty, can plan our future including providing the very best for our two girls.'

Luke has clocked up almost 20 years in the industry having started out as a BMA trainee in 2001. As a newly appointed Supervisor based at Caval Ridge Mine with BHP Operations Services, Luke is excited and looking forward to engaging with his new team, to pass on his industry knowledge and help them achieve their own goals. Down the track he also plans to access BHP's flexible working arrangements to spend more time with the family and help raise his daughters.

'I'm also excited by the Mastery Program; the fact that it puts operators at the centre. What a great way to pass on knowledge and help others become better and to see them succeed.'

BHP Operations Services is hiring and offering permanent operator and maintainer roles across the country. Find out more at www.bhp.com/os