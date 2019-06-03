Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)

(BILJ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Billiton S Africa : First women to serve 40 years at WAIO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:39pm EDT

Meet Carol Nicklette, the first woman in WAIO to complete 40 years of service. How do you mark such a huge achievement? You have a locomotive named after you!

Carol's career began in 1978, after she migrated to Australia from India. Not long after landing in Perth, she went to Port Hedland to visit family for a few weeks. These 'few weeks' quickly turned into 27 years at Nelson Point where she started her career with BHP as a stenographer to the Senior Project Engineer. This included her very own electric typewriter with the choice of six fonts!

Since then, Carol has worked in a variety of areas including onsite as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President/GM Port and Rail before moving to the Perth office in 2005 to work for the Vice President Integrated Planning and she's now the Executive Assistant to the GM at IPRO.

Carol was also among the first women at BHP to take maternity leave after it was introduced in 1982. This meant that women no longer had to resign from their job if they wanted to start a family.

'If maternity leave hadn't been introduced, I would not be here today celebrating this milestone,' she said.

When asked what has been the best part of working at BHP for 40 years, Carol emphatically responded 'without a doubt, it's the people.'

'I consider it a blessing to work for a company like BHP and I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with amazing people who have helped me learn new skills and develop my career,' she said.

'BHP's recognition of my length of service by naming a loco after me is a reflection of how awesome the people are in this Company. I'm very grateful to work here and can't believe how quickly the last 40 years have vanished!'

Congratulations Carol!

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 01:38:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRIC
09:39pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : First women to serve 40 years at WAIO
PU
09:39pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Calling Perth-based women ready to supercharge their tec..
PU
05/31BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : How an Indigenous traineeship program is transforming a ..
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : The Pilbara's passionate people thinking big with BHP
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Rail tracks head to Queensland farmers
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Supporting local business through staff recognition
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Initiating Innovation - a collaborative approach to the ..
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Buying local sets WA Indigenous package of work record
PU
05/30BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : South Flank bring big news for the Pilbara
PU
05/28BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Australian organisations unite to support Uluru Statemen..
PU
More news
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 109
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP9.62%26 075
CHINA MOLYBDENUM5.85%11 547
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.78%7 685
BOLIDEN AB12.67%6 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About