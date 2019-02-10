Log in
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)
BHP Billiton S Africa : Foundation supports Queensland Monsoon Flood appeal

02/10/2019

The BHP Foundation has donated AU$250,000 to the Australian Red Cross to support flood disaster relief efforts in North Queensland, Australia.

The size and scale of the flood is unprecedented. With more than a metre of rain falling in nine days, floodwaters have inundated an area greater than 800,000 km². It's damaged homes, isolated communities and displaced people across the region.

The Foundation's donation will help the Australian Red Cross provide immediate support through evacuation centres, coordination of recovery centres, emergency volunteer crews and by providing food and water to those impacted.

Donate to the Australian Red Cross 2019 Queensland Monsoon Floods appeal.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 01:04:02 UTC
