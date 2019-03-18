Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)

(BILJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/22
277.47 ZAR   -2.64%
08:55pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Foundation takes on global challenges
PU
03/14BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : The Women of Resettlement
PU
03/12BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Women at the heart of Renova's resettlement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Billiton S Africa : Foundation takes on global challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 08:55pm EDT

The BHP Foundation has big ambitions to help take on some of the world's greatest sustainable development challenges that are directly relevant to the global resources sector.

From enhancing environmental resilience to driving education equity and raising the bar in the governance of natural resources, the Foundation is working in genuine partnership with 30 leading edge organisations across 36 countries to drive large scale change.

Watch the Foundation's film to hear directly from the Foundation and its partner organisations about the impact the Foundation's transformative projects are having on the world's challenges.

To find out more visit www.bhp.com/foundation.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 00:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRIC
08:55pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Foundation takes on global challenges
PU
03/14BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : The Women of Resettlement
PU
03/12BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Women at the heart of Renova's resettlement
PU
03/08BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : celebrates #BalanceForBetter at this year's Internationa..
PU
03/07BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : What more could business be doing to secure gender equal..
PU
03/04BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Direct Air Capture tackles climate change challenge
PU
03/01BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : BMA welcomes the 2019 apprentices
PU
02/25BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Andrew Mackenzie BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference..
PU
02/21BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : QLD Rugby League partnership announcement
PU
02/19BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : economic and commodity outlook
PU
More news
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 744
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP22.26%29 082
CHINA MOLYBDENUM26.60%14 202
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.54%8 287
BOLIDEN27.51%7 255
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.