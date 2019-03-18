BHP Billiton S Africa : Foundation takes on global challenges

The BHP Foundation has big ambitions to help take on some of the world's greatest sustainable development challenges that are directly relevant to the global resources sector.

From enhancing environmental resilience to driving education equity and raising the bar in the governance of natural resources, the Foundation is working in genuine partnership with 30 leading edge organisations across 36 countries to drive large scale change.

Watch the Foundation's film to hear directly from the Foundation and its partner organisations about the impact the Foundation's transformative projects are having on the world's challenges.

To find out more visit www.bhp.com/foundation.