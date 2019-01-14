Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA) (BILJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/22
277.47 ZAR   -2.64%
2018BHP to Return $10.4 Billion to Shareholders
DJ
2018BP More Than Doubles Its Profit -- WSJ
DJ
2018BP Swimming in Cash as Earnings Soar on High Oil Prices -- Update
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Billiton S Africa : How our graduate program turbocharged Siyuans introduction to BHP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 08:59pm EST

In 2018, we welcomed just under 200 graduating students from some of the world's leading universities to BHP. The breadth of academic specialisation in the most recent cohort is remarkable and includes fields as diverse as Mathematical Science and Biomedical Engineering.

Our graduate and student programs are carefully designed and managed to offer candidates joining BHP an exciting and fulfilling introduction to professional life. Extensive training and ongoing mentorship ensures new recruits are given the opportunity to discover how they can apply their unique skills and make a meaningful contribution across our global operations.

For Siyuan Liu from Hebei in China, it was an early passion for the tangible, real-life improvements that data analysis offers that led her to pursue a Bachelor of Science (Business Analytics) at the National University of Singapore. As a Graduate in our Technology team, Siyuan's first placement in Cybersecurity has seen her work alongside teams around the world to protect BHP's data and intellectual property.

At a recent graduate symposium in Perth, Western Australia, Siyuan and fellow graduates from Australia, Chile, Singapore and the US gathered in person for an in-depth introduction to BHP's commodity businesses and collaborated to solve complex manufacturing challenges during a Hackathon.

The most memorable part of the trip for Siyuan was spending time with operators in our Perth integrated and technology remote operations centres - and witnessing first-hand how crucial technology is for the stability, safety and security of our operations. This generated enormous pride amongst the group as they realised that their work even in another part of the world can truly improve the working lives of their site-based colleagues.

It's not always easy starting a new job but for Siyuan, her participation in the graduate program, building an international network of colleagues and being given the chance to actively contribute has offered a confidence that may otherwise have taken many working years to build.

For now, the future is bright as Siyuan looks ahead to her next placement and contemplates how she will pursue her passion and expertise for data analytics to support BHP's fully integrated and highly automated vision.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 01:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRIC
08:59pBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : How our graduate program turbocharged Siyuans introducti..
PU
01/01BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Saraji Mine Incident
PU
2018BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : UN Womens Second Chance Education and Vocational Learnin..
PU
2018BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : 2017 Coal Community Partnerships Report
PU
2018BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Approves West Barracouta Project
PU
2018BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Lauren Keleher named a finalist in this years QLD Resour..
PU
2018BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : copper exploration program update
PU
2018BHP BILLITON : South Walker Creek team MOve for Movember
PU
2018BHP Focused on Value, But Mindful Growth Needed, Says CFO
DJ
2018BHP CEO Expects China to Use All Levers to Offset US Trade Conflict
DJ
More news
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%31 431
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP3.05%24 676
CHINA MOLYBDENUM1.33%11 523
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.47%8 341
BOLIDEN5.92%6 345
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.