BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)

(BILJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/22
277.47 ZAR   -2.64%
BHP Billiton S Africa : QLD Rugby League partnership announcement

02/21/2019 | 01:11am EST

BHP is proud to announce a three-year partnership with Queensland Rugby League, which will see BHP become the official community partner for the league.

BHP General Managers, Mel Johnson and Edan Stolberg, were joined by QRL Director Renita Garard for the launch in Mackay, where Renita spoke passionately about the enormous potential of the community-focused alignment.

'To team up with an organisation of the stature of BHP is a major coup for rugby league in Queensland,' Renita said.

'From our early discussions, it was very clear that there was a strong connection between our organisations.

'Like us, BHP is passionate about all sectors of the community; so it's particularly satisfying to have them backing our Indigenous and women's programs.'

BHP will feature on the back of the Indigenous training jersey worn by the Queensland Maroons, as well as the sleeves of the Queensland Women's team.

BHP will also support the Intrust Super Cup, proudly presenting 'Get in the Game' Country Week, as well as the Indigenous Round in July.

Edan Stolberg, BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) South Walker Creek Mine General Manager, said the partnership will create fantastic opportunities to conduct school and club training activities to upskill local coaches and players, as well as supporting community cohesion through sport.
'BHP recognises how powerful a connector rugby league is in our communities and we want to do our part to help grow the game in its heartland,' Edan said.

Mel Johnson, BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Hay Point Coal Terminal General Manager, was also excited about the partnership launch, which sees BHP work with QRL to grow female participation in the sport.

'One of the key drivers for us when we built this partnership with the QRL was to look at how we could support female participation in rugby league,' added Ms Johnson.
'We are thrilled to be directly supporting the Women's State of Origin team, and to be able to work alongside elite players like Mackay's Brittany Breayley,' Mel said.

The announcement brought together some of the state's most promising male and female players, including Harvey Norman Queensland Women's star Brittany Breayley and Mackay Cutters hooker Jayden Hodges.

Brittany said she was excited about the start of the new season and the opportunity to further advance her career at club and representative level.

'It's a huge honour to be here in my home town today for this announcement,' Brittany said.

'It really does show just how far the women's game has come in recent years, and I can't thank BHP enough for getting behind the game that we all love so much.'

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 06:10:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%33 248
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP5.62%26 600
CHINA MOLYBDENUM17.55%13 019
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.41%8 118
BOLIDEN23.95%6 995
