BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA) (BILJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 11/22
277.47 ZAR   -2.64%
BHP Billiton S Africa : Saraji Mine Incident

01/01/2019 | 06:09am CET

It is with great sadness BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) regrets to advise an incident occurred at Saraji Mine near Moranbah last night which resulted in the death of one of our people.

Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The site Incident Management Team has been activated, and the emergency services including police are attending the scene. BMA is working closely with the relevant authorities on this incident.

The welfare of the family of the deceased and the safety of our people are our highest priorities.

Operations at Saraji Mine have been suspended until further notice.

BMA's Employee Assistance Program provider is available to support employees and their families affected by this incident and is contactable on 1800 056 076.

We are deeply saddened by this news and will provide more information as it is available.

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 01 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2019 05:08:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%29 318
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-35.53%23 825
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%11 171
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-43.56%7 573
BOLIDEN-30.34%5 871
