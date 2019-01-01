BHP Billiton S Africa : Saraji Mine Incident

It is with great sadness BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) regrets to advise an incident occurred at Saraji Mine near Moranbah last night which resulted in the death of one of our people.

Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The site Incident Management Team has been activated, and the emergency services including police are attending the scene. BMA is working closely with the relevant authorities on this incident.

The welfare of the family of the deceased and the safety of our people are our highest priorities.

Operations at Saraji Mine have been suspended until further notice.

BMA's Employee Assistance Program provider is available to support employees and their families affected by this incident and is contactable on 1800 056 076.

We are deeply saddened by this news and will provide more information as it is available.