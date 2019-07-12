Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa)    BILJ   GB0000566504

BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)

(BILJ)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP Billiton S Africa : Standardisation keeps mine trucks moving

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:46am EDT

The haul trucks at the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Daunia metallurgical coal mine in Queensland Australia shift around 226 tonnes of coal or overburden (soil and rock) every load.

The fleet of 16 trucks run 24 hours a day and each truck needs to be serviced every 250 hours, or about every two weeks.

The time it takes our maintenance team to service trucks is critical to our mine efficiency and productivity because it directly impacts how long they are out of action. And it is vital they are serviced safely, effectively and consistently.

That's why we are excited about some recent improvements in the service time for the truck fleet.

We did three things to transform our work: introduced a dedicated service bay; allowed maintainers time to set up tooling and service kits before the truck enters the workshop; and introduced technology to design,monitor and improve the way we work.

The results have exceeded our team's expectations.

We reduced the average truck downtime for a regular truck service from two hours to just 40 minutes. That's a saving of one hour and 20 minutes for each truck a fortnight, or a potential 10 hours of extra work each week for the fleet.

Not only that, the service process is safer for our maintainers, more consistently delivered, and our team enjoys making a difference.

We are about to roll out a similar approach for our larger trucks (363 tonne payload) and will shortly progress to bulldozer servicing.

How did this transformation come about?

BHP is embarking on new ways of working to improve what we do every day. It's called the BHP Operating System (BOS) and includes Standardised Work. This empowers frontline teams to solve problems and design solutions to streamline their processes. It also encourages greater collaboration to reduce waste, overloading and variation, and produces more effective and consistent results.

We started applying Standardised Work to truck maintenance at Daunia a year ago. We used technology to track our work and then analysed the process to find ways it could be improved. We then helped build a custom app that runs off an iPad or iPhone that walks a maintainer through every aspect of this scheduled maintenance in the most efficient, safe and effective way.

The app means we complete the service the same way every time and it is interactive, so we can continue making suggestions through it to improve what we do.

Using a Standardised Work approach to this important scheduled maintenance process has made our work quicker, safer, easier, and more efficient, consistent and collaborative.

Best of all, the truck service improvements and the associated technology are transferrable. It is being trialled at two other BHP mine sites and, with a few tweaks to suit each site, looks set to be implemented across all BHP-operated mine sites.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRIC
02:46aBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Standardisation keeps mine trucks moving
PU
07/08DEEP INSIGHTS : Oil exploration boosted by hi-tech seismic nodes
PU
07/04FINDING THE NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK : How technology is driving exploration success
PU
06/26BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : SWC village of support empowering trainees
PU
06/26BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : BAML SmartMine conference London 26 June 2019
PU
06/20BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Tailings Dams Briefing Transcript
PU
06/20BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : and Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd sign up to reduce gre..
PU
06/17BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : completes heap leach technology trial for Olympic Dam
PU
06/16BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : Family wins as Luke makes his place with BHP
PU
06/06BHP BILLITON S AFRICA : The changing nature of work and how flexibility enriches..
PU
More news
Chart BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)
Duration : Period :
BHP Billiton plc (S. Africa) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Diane Jurgens Chief Technology Officer
Carolyn Judith Hewson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP BILLITON PLC (S. AFRICA)0.00%0
CHINA MOLYBDENUM2.66%0
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.45%0
BOLIDEN AB13.68%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP19.76%0
U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC28.49%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About