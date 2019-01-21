BHP Billiton S Africa : recognised as global leader on climate disclosure

BHP has been recognised as a global leader on corporate climate disclosure by environmental non-profit CDP, achieving a place on the CDP Climate Change A List.

Every year, thousands of companies disclose data about their environmental impacts, risks and opportunities to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology. In 2018, companies were requested to do so by over 650 investors with over US$87 trillion in assets.

CDP assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of climate risks, and their demonstration of best practices associated with climate leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Companies receive scores of A to D- for how effectively they are tackling climate change.

The Climate Change A List is published by CDP each year. We are proud to have earned a place on this year's A List, recognising our work on tackling climate change through disclosure.

Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP, said: 'Congratulations to all companies that made it onto CDP's A List this year. As the severity of environmental risks to business becomes ever more apparent, these are the companies that are positioning themselves to provide solutions, seize new market opportunities and thrive in the transition to a sustainable economy. We need to urgently scale up environmental action at all levels in order to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. It's clear that the business world is an essential player in this transition and the A List companies are set to make a substantial contribution to those goals'.

BHP's climate strategy focuses on reducing our operational greenhouse gas emissions, investing in low emissions technologies, promoting product stewardship, managing climate risk and opportunity, and working with others to enhance the global policy and market response. This strategy is underpinned by our public disclosures and active engagement with stakeholders, including investors, policy makers, peer companies and non-governmental organisations.

We started reporting on our environmental performance in 1997, and since then have continually updated and expanded our climate disclosure approach. We have participated in CDP since its inception. More recently, we were one of the first companies to align our disclosures with the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We believe the TCFD recommendations represent an important step towards establishing a widely accepted framework for climate-related financial risk disclosure and we have been a firm supporter of this work.

We are committed to continuing to work with our stakeholders to support the development and adoption of more effective corporate climate disclosure practices.

Find out more

Our response to CDP's 2018 climate change questionnaire can be downloaded here. Note however that because of the timing of the CDP disclosure cycle relative to our financial year, our most recent CDP response relates to our FY2017 financial year. FY2018 data can be found in the TCFD-aligned disclosures in our Annual Report 2018, or on our website.

The full list of companies that made the CDP A List this year, along with all other company scores, is available at https://www.cdp.net/en/scores. The full methodology and criteria for the Climate Change

A List are available at https://www.cdp.net/en/guidance/guidance-for-companies under 'CDP scoring methodologies 2018'.