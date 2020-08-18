BHP plans sale of Australian Bass Strait oil and gas stake

* Bass Strait stake could fetch up to $3 bln - analysts
* Abandonment liabilities seen limiting bidding field
* BHP's Bass Strait revenue falls to $1.1 bln in FY20
MELBOURNE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - BHP Group
said on Tuesday it plans to sell its 50% stake in the Australian
Bass Strait oil and gas venture as it seeks to focus on its
higher-value petroleum assets.
The Bass Strait joint venture is co-owned and operated by
Exxon Mobil Corp, which has also put its 50% stake up
for sale. Analysts have estimated the 50% stake could fetch up
to $3 billion.
The Bass Strait oil and gas fields off Australia's
southeastern coast have produced more than 4 billion barrels of
crude oil and about 8 trillion cubic feet of gas over the past
50 years and now face a steep decline.
"We continue to optimise our petroleum portfolio through the
exit of later life assets, including an intended exit from Bass
Strait," BHP said in its annual results statement.
At $1.1 billion, the Bass Strait was the biggest single
contributor to BHP's petroleum revenue in the year to June 2020,
but that was down from a $1.6 billion annual contribution a
decade ago.
Analysts said BHP might be able to sell its stake ahead of
Exxon as the Anglo-Australian company's interest might attract
more bidders as it is not the operator of the field.
However Wood Mackenzie analyst Daniel Toleman said not
knowing who the operator is going to be is a "major risk".
"The main impediment to this deal is the abandonment
liabilities, which are significant," Toleman said, referring to
the costs of decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms. He
did not give an estimate.
Regulators will likely watch the sale closely after a small
company, North Oil & Gas Australia (NOGA), bought an ageing
field in 2016 which came with $156 million in abandonment
liabilities, but then went into voluntary administration last
year. The decommissioning costs for the Bass Strait assets would
be many times higher than that.
"Abandonment costs and heightened regulatory scrutiny over
any buyer's ability to meet them in the wake of the NOGA
debacle, could drastically limit the pool of buyers for Bass
Strait interests," said Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Susan Fenton)