Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   GB00BH0P3Z91

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. copper frenzy grows as Rio Tinto plans $1.5 billion Utah mine expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:21pm EST
The Rio Tinto mine in Boron, California

Rio Tinto Plc said on Tuesday it would spend $1.5 billion to expand its Kennecott copper mine in Utah, part of a growing trend by miners to invest in strategic mineral projects across the United States.

The move more than doubles the mining industry's recent investment in U.S. copper projects, as Tesla Inc and other automakers demand more of the red metal for electric vehicle motors and other components.

"We like copper. We like the U.S.," Rio Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in an interview. "If we had not taken this decision, our position in the U.S. market would be shrinking."

Rio said the investment will extend the life of the more-than 100-year-old open-pit mine near Salt Lake City from 2026 through 2032, with the potential to keep it operational thereafter. The expansion project, which Rio said will generate "attractive returns" without elaborating, is set to get underway next year.

Once seen as a laggard in the global mining industry, U.S. copper deposits have drawn more than $1.1 billion in recent investments from small and large miners alike before Rio's Tuesday announcement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has moved to cut mining regulations since taking office in a bid to encourage domestic mining and also offset China's control of key parts of the military weapons supply chain, efforts that have dovetailed with those in the U.S. Congress.

The Kennecott mine on privately-owned land produces nearly 20% of the U.S. copper production, as well as gold and silver. Rio operates one of three U.S. copper smelters at the site.

The Anglo-Australian company had telegraphed last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-copper/rio-tinto-ready-to-splash-out-on-copper-idUSKBN1JP0LB that it was on the hunt for fresh copper, though analysts had assumed a large acquisition rather than expansion of an existing asset, was likely.

Rio has faced recent challenges in other parts of its copper portfolio. Its Mongolian copper mine project hit a major setback last month when lawmakers there approved plans to revise the terms of an agreement underpinning the multibillion-dollar development.

In Arizona, Rio's Resolution underground copper project with BHP Group has spent years waiting for U.S. approval, though the permit logjam appears to be clearing.

Rio also said on Tuesday it was working with U.S. government scientists to extract rhenium and tellurium - used in jet engines and military explosives - from Kennecott's refiners and smelters.

Rivals Glencore Plc and Freeport-McMoRan Inc also have U.S. mining projects under development.

By Ernest Scheyder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.58% 1674.4 Delayed Quote.4.07%
GLENCORE -3.86% 235.65 Delayed Quote.-15.98%
LME COPPER CASH 0.03% 5855.5 End-of-day quote.0.28%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.34% 4174.5 Delayed Quote.13.40%
SILVER 1.35% 17.133 Delayed Quote.9.80%
TESLA INC. 0.08% 334.86 Delayed Quote.0.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BHP GROUP
12:21pU.S. copper frenzy grows as Rio Tinto plans $1.5 billion Utah mine expansion
RE
12/02BHP : Here comes the sun
PU
12/02EUROPE : European shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag
RE
11/28BHP : Resources Technology Showcase - Jonathan Price
PU
11/27MIKE HENRY : BHP's Henry signals new technology a focus in first speech
RE
11/26BHP : Resources Technology Showcase - Mike Henry
PU
11/26BHP : Second chances empower the sisterhood
PU
11/26Church of England ups ante against anti-climate lobby
RE
11/25SOLGOLD : BHP Group Buys Extra 4% in Company for $22 Million; Shares Rise
DJ
11/25BHP to lift stake in Ecuador copper project to 14.7%
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 936 M
EBIT 2020 17 841 M
Net income 2020 10 490 M
Debt 2020 10 267 M
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,24x
EV / Sales2021 4,33x
Capitalization 180 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,82  $
Last Close Price 37,77  $
Spread / Highest target -27,9%
Spread / Average Target -34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer-Elect
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP4.07%123 899
BHP GROUP11.69%123 899
RIO TINTO PLC13.40%92 934
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.86%32 619
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 780
SOUTH32-20.30%8 901
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group