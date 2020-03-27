BHP : Airport health and safety ramped up for FIFO workers

Annissa Jones spent two days recovering the chairs in leather fabric at Leinster airport in Western Australia so they could be easily disinfected as part of a raft of measures to strengthen health and safety measures for FIFO workers.

Annissa, who works as an Aerodrome Reporting officer, is part of a team who has also introduced stringent social distancing precautions in the airport and on planes to make sure FIFO employees kept 1.5 metres apart at all times.

Extra flights to and from Perth were introduced to reduce the numbers of FIFO workers on planes and in the airport.

Hygiene practices have also ramped up, with complete sanitisation of all door handles, touch surfaces, desks, computers, chairs and the stairs after each morning and afternoon flights.

'We're taking this threat as seriously as everyone else is and we have made many changes around airport,' Anissa said.

Measures include:

Signage around the terminal about good hygiene practises and hand washing and hand sanitiser available;

Social distancing crosses at check-in and boarding to keep people 1.5 metres apart;

Passengers are instructed to sit in every second chair to maintain distance between people.

Find out more about the wide range of stringent measures we've introduced across BHP to reduce the risk of COVID-19 among our workforce and local communities, and to keep our operations up and running.