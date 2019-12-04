BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director

BHP Chairman, Ken MacKenzie, today announced the appointment of Gary Goldberg to the BHP Board as an independent Non-executive Director, effective 1 February 2020.

Mr Goldberg has more than 35 years' of global experience in the mining industry, including in executive, operational and strategic roles.

In his most recent role, Gary Goldberg served as Chief Executive Officer of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation. Prior to joining Newmont in 2011, Mr Goldberg spent 30 years at Rio Tinto where he held senior executive roles, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Minerals Inc., and in leadership roles in Rio Tinto's coal, gold, copper and industrial minerals businesses.

Gary Goldberg has also served as a Director and Vice-Chair of the World Gold Council, Director and Treasurer of the International Council on Mining & Metals, Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum for Mining and Metals Governors, and Chairman and Director for the U.S. National Mining Association.

Mr MacKenzie said Mr Goldberg's appointment reflected the Board's commitment to a structured and rigorous approach to Board succession planning, including extensive global searches.

'Gary is an excellent addition to our Board. His deep mining experience and strong track record working in global executive roles will help ensure we have the right balance of attributes, skills and experience necessary for the Board to govern BHP effectively' he said.

Mr Goldberg will also become a member of the Sustainability Committee and the Remuneration Committee, effective 1 February 2020.

After Mr Goldberg's appointment is effective, the BHP Board will comprise 11 Directors - 10 Non-executive Directors and one Executive Director.

Gary Goldberg

Mr Goldberg, 60, was appointed Newmont Mining Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer in March 2013, and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the merged Newmont Goldcorp Corporation in April 2019, and continued in that role until October 2019. Mr Goldberg previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer from July 2012 and as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer when he joined the Newmont Mining Corporation in December 2011. Gary Goldberg will remain as an advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and leadership team at Newmont Goldcorp Corporation until 31 March 2020.

Prior to joining Newmont, Mr Goldberg gained more than 30 years' of experience at Rio Tinto, including as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Minerals Inc. (2006 - 2011), President and Chief Executive Officer of US Borax (2004 - 2006), Managing Director of Coal & Allied Industries Limited (2001 - 2004), President and Chief Executive Officer of Kennecott Energy (1999 - 2001) and in various leadership roles in Rio Tinto's coal, gold, copper and industrial minerals businesses.

Mr Goldberg has recently served as a Director and Vice-Chair of the World Gold Council, Director and Treasurer of the International Council on Mining & Minerals (ICMM), Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum for Mining and Metals Governors, and mining industry representative at the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights. He has been recognised globally for his contributions to value, safety and sustainability, and was inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame in 2017.

Mr Goldberg has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.