BHP : BHPs supply chain helps keep school kids safe

The Moranbah East State Primary School notified parents last week that they were in desperate need of hand wash because its stocks of hygiene products were running low.

With childcare already limited in the area, any disruption to schooling could have been devastating for many in the local community.

Jayson Smeeton, the production manager at the BMC Poitrel coal mine, was one of those who received the notification.

'I live in Moranbah and have two children enrolled at the school', Jayson said.

'I know how hard it's been trying to buy regular household items at the moment, so I picked up the phone to the school principal and asked if there was anything we could do to help.'

After the call, the Poitrel team met with the community and procurement teams and came up with a plan to use BHP's supply chain to get the much-needed supplies to the school.

They worked closely with industrial supplier Blackwoods to source the products before booking a special delivery with logistics operator Toll to make sure the delivery arrived as quickly as possible.

The school received the special delivery the very next day, which will allow the school to maintain personnel hygiene, keeping the kids safe.

