MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/29
37.3 AUD   -1.97%
12:26aBHP : Big focus on health
PU
07/29BHP : A place for everyone
PU
07/29BHP : Up to $300 million for leading air quality program across the Pilbara
PU
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BHP : Big focus on health

07/30/2020 | 12:26am EDT
30 July 2020, 02:20 PM
Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 04:25:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 941 M - -
Net income 2020 8 543 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 126 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 26,32 $
Last Close Price 26,75 $
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-4.16%127 151
RIO TINTO PLC5.82%104 359
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.65%31 676
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.21%21 793
FRESNILLO PLC96.42%11 983
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC59.04%11 595
