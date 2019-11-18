Log in
BHP GROUP

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/18
37.36 AUD   +0.21%
BHP : Bobbie talks closure planning and social value at United Nations

11/18/2019 | 06:25pm EST

Bobbie Foot, Head of BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) Health, Safety and Environment, recently spoke to attendees at the United Nations ECE Group of Experts on the impacts of mine closures, specifically on women and young girls.

Bobbie discussed how disadvantaged groups within communities or workforces can be further affected if careful consideration isn't provided as part of the closure planning process.

'It was really an honour to be given the opportunity to speak on a topic that is important to me both professionally but also on a personal level,' Bobbie said.

'When mines close there are two key groups that are impacted - the communities and the workforce - and these are usually highly interconnected and overlapping.'

'When organisations don't have the appropriate plans in place, women and young girls can often experience higher levels of social or personal safety issues as well as education and health disadvantages.'

Bobbie believes that applying a Social Value approach to mine closure planning can help prevent many of these impacts, highlighting the importance of having stakeholders involved in the planning process to ensure all risks and opportunities are identified.

'BHP is transitioning from Social License to achieving Social Value and we're seeing this start to be integrated across our business plans as well as in our everyday decision-making,' Bobbie said.

'Applying Social Value to the closure of mines and other workforce transitions is complex due to the intersection of so many different factors, so it requires high collaboration between industry, government and the community.'

'As a business, we need to work transparently with our people, and build resilience well ahead of transitions and I'm really proud of the approach we're taking.'

'We received some excellent feedback from not only the UN ECE but also from the other presenters - we even had the Director of Sustainable Development encouraging other organisations to find out more about the Social Value approach BHP is taking!'

Bobbie also spoke to the various roles of organisations, government and communities in closure planning but highlighted the need to ultimately set a vision together and co-design the post-mining land use and economic opportunities.

'We need to apply innovative thinking to build social value into the future as we plan for mine closure and transitions, in a way that empowers and benefits everyone in the community, including women and girls.'

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 23:24:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 903 M
EBIT 2020 17 845 M
Net income 2020 10 477 M
Debt 2020 10 530 M
Yield 2020 3,71%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,19x
EV / Sales2021 4,29x
Capitalization 178 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,90  $
Last Close Price 37,36  $
Spread / Highest target -27,1%
Spread / Average Target -33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer-Elect
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP8.91%120 809
RIO TINTO PLC11.38%90 539
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.58%32 490
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.31.23%21 505
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-26.27%9 078
SOUTH32-19.70%8 970
