Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/14
40.01 AUD   +0.25%
05:41aTAKE FIVE : Impasse!
RE
08/13BHP GROUP : annual earnings release
08/13Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : China's Dalian exchange adds new deliverable brands for iron ore from Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 11:29pm EDT

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) said on Friday it has included Yandi Fines and Karara Concentrate as new deliverable brands for its benchmark iron ore futures in an effort to enhance stable market operations.

Yandi Fines, with around 58% iron content produced by Australian miner BHP Group Ltd, and Karara Concentrate, with around 65% iron content jointly invested by China's Ansteel Group and Gindalbie Metals Ltd in Australia, will be introduced as new brands to the September 2020 futures contract and subsequent contracts, the DCE said in a statement.

The premiums and discounts of Yandi Fines and Karara Concentrate are set at -25 yuan (-$3.60) per tonne and 85 yuan ($12.22) per tonne, respectively, according to the exchange.

"The expansion in brands can bring around 50 million tonnes of deliverables per year... and further ensure iron ore futures market's stability and bring more convenience to companies," the Dalian bourse said in a separate press release sent to Reuters.

It said the comment was made by market participants that it did not identify.

China revised rules for deliverable iron ore brands in September 2019. It now has 13 deliverable iron ore brands on the Dalian exchange.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Louise Heavens and William Mallard)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.25% 40.01 End-of-day quote.2.80%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.938 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BHP GROUP
05:41aTAKE FIVE : Impasse!
RE
08/13BHP GROUP : annual earnings release
08/13Shareholders seek BHP moratorium on Australian cultural site damage
RE
08/12BHP : Kingkira - from strength to strength
PU
08/12EXCLUSIVE : Chilean regulator preps sweeping Atacama review as it abandons SQM l..
RE
08/12Chilean regulator preps sweeping Atacama review as it abandons SQM legal batt..
RE
08/12BHP : Building resilient communities
PU
08/12Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
08/11Australia, NZ shares fall as virus fears deepen
RE
08/10Australia shares end near 3-week high, buoyed by financials
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 900 M - -
Net income 2020 8 515 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 135 B 135 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,51 $
Last Close Price 28,69 $
Spread / Highest target 9,63%
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP2.80%134 652
RIO TINTO PLC4.50%104 410
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.52%30 969
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.25%20 365
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC65.44%12 315
FRESNILLO PLC91.03%12 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group