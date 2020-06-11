Log in
BHP : Cultural heritage sites at South Flank

06/11/2020 | 09:53pm EDT

In October last year, BHP submitted a section 18 application related to development activity for the South Flank mine, following extensive consultation with the Banjima people over 15 years. Approval was granted by the Minister on 29 May 2020.

We take a sustainable approach to our mining operations and work in partnership with traditional owners to ensure that each stage of development is informed by their views. This ongoing commitment is central to our land use agreements.

We will not disturb the sites identified without further extensive consultation with the Banjima people. That consultation will be based on our commitment to understanding the cultural significance of the region and on the deep respect we have for the Banjima people and their heritage. This will include further scientific study and discussion on mitigation and preservation. We have a strong relationship with the Banjima community built over more than 20 years of engagement and consultation in the Pilbara. This relationship is of fundamental importance to our organisation.

Section 18 consents are one part of the company's broader approach to heritage management. In addition to consulting with traditional owners as part of regulatory approvals, the agreement making process provides a framework for traditional owners to identify, map and agree on those areas that require the greatest protections. We seek to avoid, minimise and manage heritage impacts co-operatively with traditional owners. We support the West Australian Government's review and reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act and we will continue to actively engage in that process.



Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 01:52:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 407 M - -
Net income 2020 8 915 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 4,66%
Capitalization 118 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,27 $
Last Close Price 25,11 $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-5.55%123 622
RIO TINTO PLC-0.18%98 806
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.22%29 403
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.54%18 798
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC28.54%9 050
SOUTH32-18.89%7 706
