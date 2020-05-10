Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/08
31.4 AUD   +1.29%
08:24pBHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
PU
05/08BHP : Ramping up mental health support in Roxby Downs
PU
05/08BHP : Jayde on the right track
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/10/2020 | 08:24pm EDT
11 May 2020, 10:12 AM
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 00:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
08:24pBHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
PU
05/08BHP : Ramping up mental health support in Roxby Downs
PU
05/08BHP : Jayde on the right track
PU
05/07BHP : delivers essential hygiene supplies to the Royal Flying Doctor Service
PU
05/07Chinalco tests workers for coronavirus at Peru's Toromocho mine after confirm..
RE
05/06BHP : working hard to fill 1500 roles to support the Australian community
PU
05/06BHP : Board appointments
PU
05/05BHP : Vital Resources Fund reaches half-way mark
PU
05/04BHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world
PU
05/04BHP : Pushing the velocity of value with digital factories
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 194 M
EBIT 2020 16 038 M
Net income 2020 8 830 M
Debt 2020 12 227 M
Yield 2020 5,67%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,58x
EV / Sales2021 2,71x
Capitalization 96 464 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,44  $
Last Close Price 20,50  $
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-0.19%96 609
RIO TINTO PLC-17.27%77 811
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-32.49%22 511
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.36%17 446
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.57%9 644
FRESNILLO PLC6.37%6 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group