BHP : Helping Perths homeless reconnect their Lives

On any given night in Perth, close to 10,000 people are sleeping rough and during these unprecedented times, this number is only expected to increase.

To help support homeless people in Perth, BHP's Petroleum Australia has commented another $2 million to support St Bart's Reconnecting Lives Program.

Members from BHP's Petroleum Australia team also recently attended a breakfast event to help St Bart's serve food to those in need and re-launch the Reconnecting Lives Program.

St Bart's is a homelessness and mental health support service and the Reconnecting Lives program, launched in 2018 gives St Bart's consumers a pathway out of homelessness and into long term housing and become active members of the Perth community.

St Barts CEO, Samantha Drury said the Board, staff and those supported at St Barts, were incredibly thankful to BHP and their Petroleum team for this year's donation.

'This donation allows us to continue our partnership and the extension and expansion of this incredibly important Reconnecting Lives Pilot Program,' Samantha said.

To date, 135 consumers have participated in the Program and 108 consumers have maintained long-term accommodation. Of the remaining 27 consumers, 14 are in short-term accommodation and continuing the search, while 13 have successfully exited the Program.

The success of the program lies in the outreach wrap-around services and individualised support provided by case managers, which include social and budget support, training, goal planning and tenancy services.

In addition to BHP funding, members of the Petroleum Australia team have also contributed more than 1,000 hours of volunteering. This includes taking part in St Bart's activities, construction of a BBQ and play equipment area, and earlier this year, during COVID19 lockdowns, raised an exceptional $44,000 through the Global Petroleum Strava Movement Challenge - which went towards a program for women in need of safe housing accommodation.

Petroleum Australia Country Manager Graham Salmond said he was grateful for the way his team contributes and commits to fund raising and volunteering. 'The selflessness of our team definitely does not go unnoticed,' Graham said.

'Everyone always steps up when we have these types of challenges and the results have, and continue to have a profound impact on our local community.

'I'm immensely proud of our contribution to the growth and stability of St Bart's and their programs.'