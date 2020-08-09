Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Helping Perths homeless reconnect their Lives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/09/2020 | 07:24am EDT
09 August 2020, 08:59 PM
  • Close
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • LinkedIn
  • Email

On any given night in Perth, close to 10,000 people are sleeping rough and during these unprecedented times, this number is only expected to increase.

To help support homeless people in Perth, BHP's Petroleum Australia has commented another $2 million to support St Bart's Reconnecting Lives Program.

Members from BHP's Petroleum Australia team also recently attended a breakfast event to help St Bart's serve food to those in need and re-launch the Reconnecting Lives Program.

St Bart's is a homelessness and mental health support service and the Reconnecting Lives program, launched in 2018 gives St Bart's consumers a pathway out of homelessness and into long term housing and become active members of the Perth community.

St Barts CEO, Samantha Drury said the Board, staff and those supported at St Barts, were incredibly thankful to BHP and their Petroleum team for this year's donation.

'This donation allows us to continue our partnership and the extension and expansion of this incredibly important Reconnecting Lives Pilot Program,' Samantha said.

To date, 135 consumers have participated in the Program and 108 consumers have maintained long-term accommodation. Of the remaining 27 consumers, 14 are in short-term accommodation and continuing the search, while 13 have successfully exited the Program.

The success of the program lies in the outreach wrap-around services and individualised support provided by case managers, which include social and budget support, training, goal planning and tenancy services.

In addition to BHP funding, members of the Petroleum Australia team have also contributed more than 1,000 hours of volunteering. This includes taking part in St Bart's activities, construction of a BBQ and play equipment area, and earlier this year, during COVID19 lockdowns, raised an exceptional $44,000 through the Global Petroleum Strava Movement Challenge - which went towards a program for women in need of safe housing accommodation.

Petroleum Australia Country Manager Graham Salmond said he was grateful for the way his team contributes and commits to fund raising and volunteering. 'The selflessness of our team definitely does not go unnoticed,' Graham said.

'Everyone always steps up when we have these types of challenges and the results have, and continue to have a profound impact on our local community.

'I'm immensely proud of our contribution to the growth and stability of St Bart's and their programs.'

Disclaimer

BHP Group plc published this content on 09 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2020 11:23:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BHP GROUP
07:24aBHP : Helping Perths homeless reconnect their Lives
PU
08/08BHP to pay $840 million for early end to thermoelectric contract in Chile
RE
08/06RIO TINTO : China's July iron ore imports at record monthly high
RE
08/06Australia shares fall as resurgent virus spurs fears of unemployment
RE
08/06Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend after first-half loss
RE
08/06Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend after first-half loss
RE
08/06Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend after first-half loss
RE
08/06Miners need more engineers to meet new tailings dam safety standard
RE
08/06Australia shares end higher as mining, energy stocks firm
RE
08/05Australia shares advance as miners, Wall Street surge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 939 M - -
Net income 2020 8 534 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 131 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
EV / Sales 2021 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 28 926
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 26,36 $
Last Close Price 28,13 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Malcolm William Broomhead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP0.98%131 686
RIO TINTO PLC3.70%103 184
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.12%30 418
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.46%20 569
FRESNILLO PLC102.12%12 450
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC68.37%12 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group