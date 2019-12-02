Log in
BHP GROUP

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/03
37.77 AUD   -1.41%
12/02BHP : Here comes the sun
PU
11/28BHP : Resources Technology Showcase - Jonathan Price
PU
11/27MIKE HENRY : BHP's Henry signals new technology a focus in first speech
RE
BHP : Here comes the sun

12/02/2019 | 11:55pm EST

It's an innovative project supported by BHP Foundation through its Chile Country Program that's helping harness the energy of the sun.

But for the local communities of northern Chile's Arica and Parinacota region, using the sun to produce electricity, heat and light is also creating economic opportunities.

The Ayllu Solar project was first developed in 2015 by SERC Chile, a research centre created by Chile's National Science and Technology Commission, to help local communities adapt to changing environmental conditions.

That's enabling them to deliver their own sustainable solar energy solutions and improve their living conditions in a lasting, sustainable way over time.

Since 2015, six solar reference projects have been implemented and supported by technical training and educational programs delivered to over 1,000 students through a network of 36 schools and 115 specially trained teachers.

And it's resulted in solutions like a fruit and vegetable dehydrating plant operated by the Vitorsol cooperative. The plant is powered by solar photo voltaic power plants installed with the support of Ayllu Solar.

Now, the rest of the world is hearing about Ayllu Solar's success.

In November 2019, the project was featured in the 34th Solar World Congress in Santiago, Chile. BHP Foundation was also a Premium Sponsor of the event.

The Congress saw almost 400 scientists and researchers from around the world share technologies and applications for solar energy. It was also a showcase for developments in Chile.

Alejandra Garcés, Director of BHP Foundation's Chile Country Program said it was an opportunity to talk about the project's impact in northern Chile and its relevance for a global market.

'Renewable energies are no longer an option,' said Alejandra, 'they are our only chance for a sustainable future.'

'The Ayllu Solar project demonstrates that solar energy is key to sustainable development, both at a regional and national level.'

Read more about BHP Foundation's partnership with SERC on the Ayllu Solar project.

Disclaimer

BHP Billiton plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:54:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 808 M
EBIT 2020 17 751 M
Net income 2020 10 410 M
Debt 2020 10 338 M
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,99x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 124 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,82  $
Last Close Price 26,12  $
Spread / Highest target 4,31%
Spread / Average Target -4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Mackenzie CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer-Elect
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-29.23%8 672
