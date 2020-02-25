BHP : How evidence is helping improve student outcomes in Jordan

Each year, millions of dollars is spent on education research, yet the results rarely find their way into the classroom where they can transform student learning.

That's all changing thanks to the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), an independent charity dedicated to breaking the link between family income and educational achievement.

To help improve student outcomes, the EEF is equipping teachers with the knowledge they need based on the best evidence available.

It's all part of their Teaching and Learning toolkit, a summary of the best international evidence on teaching, that's written in plain language for busy, time-poor teachers and senior leaders. The toolkit is used by more than two-thirds of teachers in English schools.

Now, through BHP Foundation's support, EEF have established a partnership with the Queen Rania Foundation in Jordan - a country where crisis after crisis has impacted the quality of education. The partnership will see the translation of EEF's Teaching and Learning toolkit into Arabic and contextualized for teachers and policy makers in the Middle East and North Africa.

With 94 per cent of 2nd graders not meeting international literacy standards in Jordan, this will give teachers a head-start in transforming outcomes for their students.

