Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : How reduced payment terms have helped our supply partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

Shorter payment terms have given BHP's suppliers the flexibility and cash flow to remain in business despite the economic toll inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aqueous Consulting, Structural Integrity Engineering and Jarah Corporate have provided their services to BHP for a combined total of 28 years and are among the beneficiaries of BHP's move to pay all outstanding invoices and reduce payment terms from 30 days down to seven.

Our small, local and indigenous businesses play a critical role in supporting our operations and we depend on their ongoing success and prosperity. We estimate that our accelerated payment program will put $100 million directly into the pockets of our small business partners, and we're starting the see the benefits of the reduced payment terms flowing through to our local suppliers.

Aqueous Consulting is a three-person business in Perth who have been providing its water engineering services to our iron ore operations for over five years.

Shane Farquharson, Director and Principal Engineer at Aqueous Consulting said the new commercial arrangements came as a welcome relief to the business.

'The change to shorter payment terms came totally unexpected but it's been a significant help to our cash flow as we rely on other sub-consultants to deliver our services', he said.

'This has significantly reduced the stresses of operating a small business and it also allows us to pursue additional opportunities in this uncertain market'.

Doug Hawkes, Managing Director of consulting firm Structural Integrity Engineering has also welcomed the shortened payment terms.

With a presence in Brisbane, Perth and Newcastle, Structural Integrity Engineering has been providing their risk management services to BHP's operations for over 20 years. Doug said the reduced payment terms have given the business more flexibility.

'The COVID-19 outbreak has been a worrying period for the business', he said.

'Cash is king, and having the money in the bank earlier has allowed us extra flexibility, which goes a long way to ensuring our eight employees remain employed throughout these challenging times'.

For Jarah Corporate, a small health, safety, training and risk management business in Brisbane, cash flow was also a concern.

Jarah Corporate has provided expert training assistance to our coal sites across Queensland for three years, and Director Anthony Beasley said the new payment terms have given the business some extra breathing space.

'The proactive approach to fast-track payments has helped alleviate our concerns related to cash flow', Anthony said.

'It not only allows us to breathe a bit easier and continue our new version of business as usual in the current global environment, but it's given us a bit more freedom to cast our eyes toward the future'.

Discover some of the other measures we've implemented to reduce the burden on our supply partners from BHP's Group Procurement Officer Sundeep Singh in the latest edition of Prospects.



Shorter payment terms have given BHP's suppliers the flexibility and cash flow to remain in business despite the economic toll inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aqueous Consulting, Structural Integrity Engineering and Jarah Corporate have provided their services to BHP for a combined total of 28 years and are among the beneficiaries of BHP's move to pay all outstanding invoices and reduce payment terms from 30 days down to seven.

Our small, local and indigenous businesses play a critical role in supporting our operations and we depend on their ongoing success and prosperity. We estimate that our accelerated payment program will put $100 million directly into the pockets of our small business partners, and we're starting the see the benefits of the reduced payment terms flowing through to our local suppliers.

Aqueous Consulting is a three-person business in Perth who have been providing its water engineering services to our iron ore operations for over five years.

Shane Farquharson, Director and Principal Engineer at Aqueous Consulting said the new commercial arrangements came as a welcome relief to the business.

'The change to shorter payment terms came totally unexpected but it's been a significant help to our cash flow as we rely on other sub-consultants to deliver our services', he said.

'This has significantly reduced the stresses of operating a small business and it also allows us to pursue additional opportunities in this uncertain market'.

Doug Hawkes, Managing Director of consulting firm Structural Integrity Engineering has also welcomed the shortened payment terms.

With a presence in Brisbane, Perth and Newcastle, Structural Integrity Engineering has been providing their risk management services to BHP's operations for over 20 years. Doug said the reduced payment terms have given the business more flexibility.

'The COVID-19 outbreak has been a worrying period for the business', he said.

'Cash is king, and having the money in the bank earlier has allowed us extra flexibility, which goes a long way to ensuring our eight employees remain employed throughout these challenging times'.

For Jarah Corporate, a small health, safety, training and risk management business in Brisbane, cash flow was also a concern.

Jarah Corporate has provided expert training assistance to our coal sites across Queensland for three years, and Director Anthony Beasley said the new payment terms have given the business some extra breathing space.

'The proactive approach to fast-track payments has helped alleviate our concerns related to cash flow', Anthony said.

'It not only allows us to breathe a bit easier and continue our new version of business as usual in the current global environment, but it's given us a bit more freedom to cast our eyes toward the future'.

Discover some of the other measures we've implemented to reduce the burden on our supply partners from BHP's Group Procurement Officer Sundeep Singh in the latest edition of Prospects.



Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 02:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
10:40pBUILDING A COVID-RESILIENT SUPPLY CH : procurement
PU
10:25pBHP : How reduced payment terms have helped our supply partners
PU
08:35aBHP : Mike Henry BofA Securities Virtual 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Co..
PU
08:05aBHP : Supporting the services that keep communities going
PU
04:57aBHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
04:54aBHP completes first yuan-based iron ore sale to China's Baosteel
RE
05/11BHP : Supporting each other in the Gulf of Mexico
PU
05/11BHP : Mt Arthur Coal Blast Notification for the week starting 11 May 2020
PU
05/10BHP : Fresh funding for Foodbank South Australia
PU
05/08BHP : Ramping up mental health support in Roxby Downs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 213 M
EBIT 2020 16 037 M
Net income 2020 8 831 M
Debt 2020 12 322 M
Yield 2020 5,87%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
EV / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 93 270 M
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,44  $
Last Close Price 19,83  $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Rag Udd CTO & VP-Technology Global Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-1.85%95 382
RIO TINTO PLC-17.53%76 627
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-33.81%21 735
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.47%17 043
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC35.65%9 652
FRESNILLO PLC8.37%6 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group