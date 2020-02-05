BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain

BHP has today launched a new storybook that highlights improvements in inclusion and diversity outcomes through collaborative supplier partnerships.

Inclusion and diversity - partnering for change features a collection of case studies from across BHP that exemplify progress through partnership.

Initiatives featured include broadening the range of PPE clothing options available to women, adapting heavy machinery and tools to make them easier to use, new talent pipelines for female, indigenous or neurodiverse employees, and programs to encourage more students into STEM careers.

BHP's Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, who oversees BHP's annual supplier spend of more than US$20 billion with about 9,000 supply partners worldwide, said the case studies could help all parties learn from each other.

'We work with thousands of our supply partners and stakeholders in different industries from all over the world. I can't think of a better opportunity to learn other than by real life experiences about how we're partnering for change on inclusion and diversity,' Ms Pant said.

'The early results of what's possible when like-minded companies come together to make change happen are very promising. We're on the right path, but we know there's a lot more we can do, and much more we can learn.

'We also know that when we share experiences, we can help other companies in similar situations - or encourage others to think differently by sharing examples of progress with them.'

BHP's latest research shows its most inclusive and diverse teams have 67 per cent fewer recordable injuries, their sense of pride is 21 per cent higher, they have 28 per cent lower unplanned absence rates, and have up to 11 per cent higher planned and scheduled work delivery.

The publication is being shared with BHP's 72,000 employees and contractors, and its global network of supply partners.

Read the storybook here.