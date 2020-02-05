Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BHP Group    BHP   AU000000BHP4

BHP GROUP

(BHP)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06
39.54 AUD   +1.67%
02/05BHP : Changing the world through science
PU
02/05BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain
PU
02/04BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 11:12pm EST

BHP has today launched a new storybook that highlights improvements in inclusion and diversity outcomes through collaborative supplier partnerships.

Inclusion and diversity - partnering for change features a collection of case studies from across BHP that exemplify progress through partnership.

Initiatives featured include broadening the range of PPE clothing options available to women, adapting heavy machinery and tools to make them easier to use, new talent pipelines for female, indigenous or neurodiverse employees, and programs to encourage more students into STEM careers.

BHP's Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, who oversees BHP's annual supplier spend of more than US$20 billion with about 9,000 supply partners worldwide, said the case studies could help all parties learn from each other.

'We work with thousands of our supply partners and stakeholders in different industries from all over the world. I can't think of a better opportunity to learn other than by real life experiences about how we're partnering for change on inclusion and diversity,' Ms Pant said.

'The early results of what's possible when like-minded companies come together to make change happen are very promising. We're on the right path, but we know there's a lot more we can do, and much more we can learn.

'We also know that when we share experiences, we can help other companies in similar situations - or encourage others to think differently by sharing examples of progress with them.'

BHP's latest research shows its most inclusive and diverse teams have 67 per cent fewer recordable injuries, their sense of pride is 21 per cent higher, they have 28 per cent lower unplanned absence rates, and have up to 11 per cent higher planned and scheduled work delivery.

The publication is being shared with BHP's 72,000 employees and contractors, and its global network of supply partners.

Read the storybook here.

Disclaimer

BHP Group Limited published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 04:11:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BHP GROUP
02/05BHP : Changing the world through science
PU
02/05BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain
PU
02/04BHP : Improving Inclusion and Diversity through the supply chain
PU
02/04BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out
RE
02/04BP boosts dividend as profit tops forecast and CEO bows out
RE
02/03Materials Up as Flight From Risk Slows -- Materials Roundup
DJ
01/30BHP : Where math science and traditional knowledge meet
PU
01/30Former Bank of England contender Vadera to chair Prudential
RE
01/30BHP : Dust Mitigation
PU
01/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop at Opening on Coronavirus Fears
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 827 M
EBIT 2020 18 037 M
Net income 2020 10 134 M
Debt 2020 10 155 M
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,00x
EV / Sales2021 3,08x
Capitalization 125 B
Chart BHP GROUP
Duration : Period :
BHP Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BHP GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 25,98  $
Last Close Price 26,26  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Henry Chief Executive Officer
John Kenneth Norman MacKenzie Chairman
Daniel Malchuk President-Americas Minerals Operations
Geraldine Ann Slattery President-Operations Petroleum
Peter Beaven Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BHP GROUP-1.57%123 862
RIO TINTO PLC-6.58%92 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.90%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.70%21 492
SOUTH32-5.93%8 545
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL2.30%7 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group